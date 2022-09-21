Eagles players talking trash after locking up Justin Jefferson

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Philadelphia Eagles might be one of the best teams in all of football. The first two weeks of the season are always tough to judge, but what the Eagles have been able to do has been nothing short of impressive and something that has to get recognized. It seems like many people were big on Philadelphia this season, but didn’t think this team could play the way that they currently have.

The Eagles are 2-0 on the season after an impressive 24-7 win against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 2 on Monday Night Football and an opening-week win against the Detroit Lions, 38-35. Their win against the Vikings was certainly more impressive as they were able to do whatever they wanted on the offensive and defensive sides of the football.

What was most impressive about this win for Philadelphia is what they were able to do against Justin Jefferson. There’s no debating right now that Jefferson isn’t anything other than a top 3-5 wide receiver in all of football and Philadelphia held him to only 48 yards on six receptions while being targeted 12 times.

A couple of the Eagles players had plenty to say about what they were able to do against the star wide receiver.

“Slay took one of the best receivers in the world, and he put [Justin Jefferson] in a car seat. It’s true. He’s one of the best DBs in the world, McPhearson said.

Slay was impressed with Jalen Hurts and wanted to win the game for him.

“We feed off of him for real. Seeing him make so many plays, lead the defense, and back his talk up on the field. You have no choice but to get behind your brother,” Slay added.

If Philadelphia can continue clicking the way that they have clicked throughout the first two weeks of the season and Jalen Hurts can continue playing this way, they have a real chance of making some serious noise this season. This organization has an extremely bright future and we have to give them credit for what they’ve been able to do throughout the first two weeks of the season and as an organization in terms of going out and drafting players and acquiring others in the offseason.