Dolphins’ Austin Jackson has signed a three-year, $36 million extension to stay with Miami

Zach Wolpin
Having a strong offensive line is crucial in the NFL. It’s not easy to keep the same group of five linemen on the field together for all 17 regular season games. Injuries happen all the time and players quickly have to be replaced. The Miami Dolphins are a team that’s had some injuries to their OL this season. 

One player that’s remained healthy and is having a career year is RT Austin Jackson. For most teams, the LT is the premiere position on the offensive line. However, it RT for the Dolphins because they have Tua Tagovaiola, a lefty QB. His blind side is on the right and Jackson has done an incredible job protecting Tua. With the season he’s having, Jackson has earned himself a three-year, $36 million extension with Miami.

Austin Jackson signed an extension with Miami and will not be a free agent until 2027


In the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Dolphins had three picks. With the fifth overall pick, they took QB Tua Tagovaiola. Miami drafted RT Austin Jackson 18th overall and CB Noah Igbinoghene 30th in the first round. Igbinoghene was traded to Dallas this season. Tagovaiola and Jackson remain with the team. Both players have continued to grow into their roles and are playing at a high level.

So far this season, Jackson has played in 99 percent of the offensive snaps. After playing only two games last season due to an ankle injury, the 24-year-old is living up to his potential. Offensive linemen go unnoticed compared to the skill position players. They do all the dirty work and rarely get the shine. Jackson has to be feeling the love from his team after signing an extension worth up to $39 million.


At the moment, Miami currently holds the #1 seed in the AFC playoff race with five weeks left in the regular season. The Baltimore Ravens and themselves are 9-3. Both teams will be fighting down the stretch to earn the #1 seed and a first-round bye. Miami and Baltimore have a huge head-to-head matchup coming in Week 17 that will be crucial for the playoff picture. In Week 14, they will be at home on MNF to face the Titans.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
