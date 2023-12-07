Having a strong offensive line is crucial in the NFL. It’s not easy to keep the same group of five linemen on the field together for all 17 regular season games. Injuries happen all the time and players quickly have to be replaced. The Miami Dolphins are a team that’s had some injuries to their OL this season.

One player that’s remained healthy and is having a career year is RT Austin Jackson. For most teams, the LT is the premiere position on the offensive line. However, it RT for the Dolphins because they have Tua Tagovaiola, a lefty QB. His blind side is on the right and Jackson has done an incredible job protecting Tua. With the season he’s having, Jackson has earned himself a three-year, $36 million extension with Miami.

Austin Jackson signed an extension with Miami and will not be a free agent until 2027

Jackson has now signed his deal. https://t.co/JGErXXd0Wo — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 7, 2023



In the first round of the 2020 NFL Draft, the Dolphins had three picks. With the fifth overall pick, they took QB Tua Tagovaiola. Miami drafted RT Austin Jackson 18th overall and CB Noah Igbinoghene 30th in the first round. Igbinoghene was traded to Dallas this season. Tagovaiola and Jackson remain with the team. Both players have continued to grow into their roles and are playing at a high level.

So far this season, Jackson has played in 99 percent of the offensive snaps. After playing only two games last season due to an ankle injury, the 24-year-old is living up to his potential. Offensive linemen go unnoticed compared to the skill position players. They do all the dirty work and rarely get the shine. Jackson has to be feeling the love from his team after signing an extension worth up to $39 million.

Austin Jackson is staying in Miami‼️ The Dolphins have agreed to a 3 year $36M contract extension with Jackson. $20.7M of the contract is guaranteed and incentives take the max value up to $39M. Jackson has done a great job of protecting Tua’s blindside and now he gets rewarded. pic.twitter.com/cay79Rhurr — King of Phinland🐬👑 (@KingOfPhinland) December 7, 2023



At the moment, Miami currently holds the #1 seed in the AFC playoff race with five weeks left in the regular season. The Baltimore Ravens and themselves are 9-3. Both teams will be fighting down the stretch to earn the #1 seed and a first-round bye. Miami and Baltimore have a huge head-to-head matchup coming in Week 17 that will be crucial for the playoff picture. In Week 14, they will be at home on MNF to face the Titans.