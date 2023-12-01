Dolphins News: De’Von Achane Will Play Sunday vs. Commanders

Miami Dolphins running back De’Von Achane has had a roller coaster of a rookie season thus far. After beginning the season dinged up and receiving minimal carries through the first two contests, the speedster really got rolling in Week 3 when he had 233 yards of total offense and four touchdowns against the Broncos in Miami’s massive win, and he kept it going with 100+ yard performances in each of the following two weeks.

Achane Will Play For Dolphins On Sunday, Says Coach

𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧: #Dolphins star runningback Devon Achane (knee) will play this week against the #Commanders, per HC Mike McDaniel pic.twitter.com/Rz8JhNZbvq — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 1, 2023

Achane was averaging an incredible 12.1 yards per carry on 38 attempts through the first five weeks of the season, but tough luck popped up at the end of the Dolphins’ Week 5 game against the Giants. Achane injured his knee late in Miami’s win over New York, and it was revealed after the game that he would be placed on the injured reserve list and would miss at least the next four games.

While the Dolphins were able to plug and play with guys like Raheem Mostert and Salvon Ahmed, there was no denying that the rushing attack had suffered a set back when the speedy Achane was ruled out. Just when things looked like they might be on the upswing, Achane was able to touch the ball just twice in his first game back against the Raiders before tweaking the same knee another time. He missed last Friday’s game against the Jets.

Miami Could Have Big Day Against Washington Defense

𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲: #Dolphins RB De’Von Achane will play against the #Commanders on Week 13, per the team. He’s back. pic.twitter.com/HaLhp6E4tZ — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) December 1, 2023

But there is some good news coming out of Miami ahead of the team’s game against the Commanders on Sunday. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said that Achane will in fact play this week, and is hopefully healthy enough to finish out the contest, and beyond.

Miami’s offense has come back down to Earth a bit in the late season after their explosion early in the year. But they are still wildly dangerous, especially with the re-integration of Achane back into the rotation. The Commanders give up the 3rd most yards of any team in the NFL, but it is their pass defense that is most suspect. Washington ranks 17th in rushing yards allowed, and could be susceptible to giving up a big day on the ground to the Dolphins.

Miami is currently listed as a 9.5 point road favorite for the contest.