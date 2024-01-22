Former Manchester United star Dimitar Berbatov has praised Jadon Sancho for hitting the ground running at Borussia Dortmund, suggesting that a return to Old Trafford could be on the cards. Berbatov said while Sancho had no future under Erik ten Hag, he could very well get his place back if the Dutchman is sacked in the summer.

Jadon Sancho Has Regained His Best Form At Borussia Dortmund

After a disastrous first half of the 2023-24 season at Manchester United, during which he publicly fell out with coach Ten Hag, Sancho joined his old club Borussia Dortmund on loan on January 11. A couple of days later, the Englishman made his re-debut, setting up Marco Reus with a great pass 22 minutes after coming off the bench and helping his side to a 3-0 win over Darmstadt 98.

The following week, Sancho was named in the starting XI in Dortmund’s Bundesliga clash with FC Koln. Once again, Sancho provided an assist, helping his team to a 4-0 victory.

Berbatov Reveals Condition That Could Allow Facilitate Sancho’s Manchester United Return

There is no purchase option in Sancho’s loan contract, meaning as of now, he will return to Manchester United ahead of the pre-season. Former United ace Berbatov believes the 23-year-old will not have any joy if Ten Hag remains at the helm next season, but could get a shot at redemption if there is a change in the hotseat.

Speaking to Betfair, the former Bulgarian striker said (via TeamTalk):

“Jadon Sancho came on for Dortmund and got an assist, which is a great way to return to his old club. This is how football can work out sometimes.

“You can be really good in one league or in a different country, then go to the English Premier League and it just doesn’t work out for you. Dortmund is a good move for Sancho because he’s returned to familiar surroundings with friends around him.”

Not only Manchester United, Berbatov also backed Sancho to return to Gareth Southgate’s England squad for the 2024 European Championship.

He added:

“He’s made a good start with them and it’ll be great if he goes back to his previous form. But if you’re asking me if that’ll get him back in Ten Hag’s good books, I don’t think so. I only see Sancho playing for Manchester United again if the manager changes. If Sancho does well at Dortmund, he should be in contention for a place at Euro 2024.”

Since joining Manchester United for an €85 million ($92.6 million) fee from Borussia Dortmund in July 2021, Sancho has played 82 games for the club in all competitions, scoring 12 times and providing six assists. His United contract runs out in June 2026.