Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed Manchester United star Jadon Sancho is “pushing” to join Borussia Dortmund as soon as possible. The Italian journalist believes the deal is entering key stages, hinting that an official announcement could arrive sooner rather than later.

Borussia Dortmund Eager To Finalize Jadon Sancho’s Transfer From Manchester United

On January 2, Romano reported that Sancho was keen to return to Borussia Dortmund. The Englishman reportedly believes the German club could help him reclaim his best form.

The transfer guru wrote on X (Formerly Twitter):

“Jadon Sancho: he’s keen on Borussia Dortmund return as he considers this option as ideal to find his best form again.

“Borussia Dortmund and Man United are now in negotiations over loan fee and salary coverage.”

A few hours later, Romano claimed Sancho was pushing to make the deal happen while also revealing Dortmund’s plans of signing a left-back.

He added:

“Jadon Sancho, pushing a lot to join BVB as soon as possible. Deal more than concrete at this stage.

“And Borussia Dortmund keep working also on new left back to be signed in the next days.”

On Wednesday (January 3), the journalist revealed that the deal was entering key stages and that United were prepared to let the attacker leave on loan. However, they want Dortmund to pay a portion of his salary as well as a loan fee.

🚨🟡⚫️ Jadon Sancho deal is already advancing to key stages! Sancho wants Borussia Dortmund and the German club want deal to happen very soon. Talks underway. Man United, now open to accept loan but they'll have to pay part of Sancho's salary ➕ BVB will have to pay loan fee. pic.twitter.com/eRW63DrbCa — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 3, 2024

Romano’s latest update read:

“Jadon Sancho deal is already advancing to key stages! Sancho wants Borussia Dortmund and the German club want deal to happen very soon. Talks underway.”

“Man United, now open to accept loan but they’ll have to pay part of Sancho’s salary and BVB will have to pay loan fee.”

Sancho’s Transfer Has Been A Blunder For United

Sancho’s public fallout with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag completely derailed his career at Old Trafford. However, Sancho’s struggles started long before the dispute.

The 23-year-old failed to do justice to his lofty €85 million ($93.19 million) valuation in his debut season (2021-22) at United, scoring just five times in 38 matches across competitions. The following season, under Ten Hag, Sancho played 41 games in all competitions, netting just seven times.

Despite getting plenty of opportunities at United, Sancho never quite managed to find a foothold. Hopefully, the England international will have better luck upon his return to Germany this month.