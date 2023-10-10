Dillon Danis makes his boxing debut this weekend as he faces Logan Paul in a huge celebrity fight in Manchester, England. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at Danis’ career. Below, we’ll break down Dillon Danis’ net worth, career earnings and his endorsement deals.

Dillon Danis Net Worth

Dillon Danis has made a name for himself as an incredibly popular figure through social media, as well as through MMA and now boxing. Although he is yet to lace up the gloves officially in the ring, he makes his boxing debut this weekend against Logan Paul in their highly anticipated grudge match on the KSI vs Tommy Fury card.

Over the last few years, Dillon Danis has ventured away from professional MMA and more into the world of celebrity boxing and crossover sports events. Although he is yet to compete in a boxing ring, Danis has been seen on several occasions at big celebrity boxing events and Misfits shows.

As of October 2023, Dillon Danis’ net worth is an estimated $2 million (source: sportskeeda.com).

The four-time grappling world champion is an extremely well known figure in the sporting world, having been a long-term friend of UFC star Conor McGregor. Danis and McGregor have shared hundreds of rounds of sparring in the past, back when Danis was competing in Bellator and McGregor at the top of his game in the UFC.

Danis hasn’t fought in MMA since back in June 2019, but is hopeful of seeing out the remainder of his Bellator contract this year, of which has two fights left on it. Although Danis hasn’t fought in over four years, he has continued to earn a tidy sum of money outside of the octagon.

Dillon Danis’ social media is also forming out to be a source of income for him. He boasts over 3 million followers on Instagram now, and over 1 million on Twitter. Recently, Danis is said to have around a 2 billion reach on his tweets which itself brings in a lot of cash for him.

Dillon Danis Career Earnings

In terms of career earnings, it’s fair to say that Dillon Danis has earned his fair share of cash over the years. Although he has had just two professional MMA fights, winning both via submission, he has earned money through various other revenue streams.

Most of Danis’ success can be attributed to MMA and his career in Bellator. As previously mentioned, Danis still has two fights left on his contract and has every intention of fulfilling his contractual obligations.

It is unknown the exact figure that Danis has earned throughout his career. Of course, he will have received thousands of dollars for his two MMA fights in Bellator, as well as a flat fee for his initial contract too.

Despite only having two MMA fights and no boxing fights, Dillon Danis is set to earn a huge paycheque this weekend against Logan Paul. In a recent Full Send podcast, Danis revealed that his purse is far more than almost any UFC fighter in the world apart from Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya or Islam Makhachev.

All in all, it is unknown the exact figure Dillon Danis has earned throughout his career. However, do not be surprised to learn if it is multi-millions.

Dillon Danis Endorsement Deals

Another reason that Dillon Danis has a net worth of $2 million is the fact he has various sponsors.

Despite only having two MMA fights to date, Danis has been backed by several sponsors over the years. One of his main sponsors is Duelbits. Duelbits is a sports casino and crypto betting site who have been backing Danis for several years.

However, Danis’ biggest endorsement deal came from his initial contract with Bellator back in 2018. It isn’t public knowledge exactly how much the contract was worth, but it is said to be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Danis has had just two of his four contracted fights in Bellator, pocketed somewhere in the region of $100,000 for the two fights. He will have also been paid a lump sum for signing with Bellator five years ago, as he was already well known as Conor McGregor’s sparring partner and was a big name in MMA circles.

All in all, Dillon Danis earns a huge sum of money through his sponsors and endorsement deals.

