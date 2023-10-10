Boxing News

Dillon Danis Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: Danis Boasts $2 Million Fortune

Author image
Paul Kelly
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Sports Editor
5 min read
Dillon Danis
Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis makes his boxing debut this weekend as he faces Logan Paul in a huge celebrity fight in Manchester, England. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at Danis’ career. Below, we’ll break down Dillon Danis’ net worth, career earnings and his endorsement deals.

Dillon Danis Net Worth

Dillon Danis has made a name for himself as an incredibly popular figure through social media, as well as through MMA and now boxing. Although he is yet to lace up the gloves officially in the ring, he makes his boxing debut this weekend against Logan Paul in their highly anticipated grudge match on the KSI vs Tommy Fury card.

Over the last few years, Dillon Danis has ventured away from professional MMA and more into the world of celebrity boxing and crossover sports events. Although he is yet to compete in a boxing ring, Danis has been seen on several occasions at big celebrity boxing events and Misfits shows.

As of October 2023, Dillon Danis’ net worth is an estimated $2 million (source: sportskeeda.com).

The four-time grappling world champion is an extremely well known figure in the sporting world, having been a long-term friend of UFC star Conor McGregor. Danis and McGregor have shared hundreds of rounds of sparring in the past, back when Danis was competing in Bellator and McGregor at the top of his game in the UFC.

Danis hasn’t fought in MMA since back in June 2019, but is hopeful of seeing out the remainder of his Bellator contract this year, of which has two fights left on it. Although Danis hasn’t fought in over four years, he has continued to earn a tidy sum of money outside of the octagon.

Dillon Danis’ social media is also forming out to be a source of income for him. He boasts over 3 million followers on Instagram now, and over 1 million on Twitter. Recently, Danis is said to have around a 2 billion reach on his tweets which itself brings in a lot of cash for him.

Dillon Danis Conor McGregor
Dillon Danis pictured with Conor McGregor after an MMA sparring session

Dillon Danis Career Earnings

In terms of career earnings, it’s fair to say that Dillon Danis has earned his fair share of cash over the years. Although he has had just two professional MMA fights, winning both via submission, he has earned money through various other revenue streams.

Most of Danis’ success can be attributed to MMA and his career in Bellator. As previously mentioned, Danis still has two fights left on his contract and has every intention of fulfilling his contractual obligations.

It is unknown the exact figure that Danis has earned throughout his career. Of course, he will have received thousands of dollars for his two MMA fights in Bellator, as well as a flat fee for his initial contract too.

Despite only having two MMA fights and no boxing fights, Dillon Danis is set to earn a huge paycheque this weekend against Logan Paul. In a recent Full Send podcast, Danis revealed that his purse is far more than almost any UFC fighter in the world apart from Conor McGregor, Israel Adesanya or Islam Makhachev.

All in all, it is unknown the exact figure Dillon Danis has earned throughout his career. However, do not be surprised to learn if it is multi-millions.

RELATED: Who Is Dillon Danis’ Girlfriend? Is Danis Still Dating Savannah Montano?

Dillon Danis Endorsement Deals

Another reason that Dillon Danis has a net worth of $2 million is the fact he has various sponsors.

Despite only having two MMA fights to date, Danis has been backed by several sponsors over the years. One of his main sponsors is Duelbits. Duelbits is a sports casino and crypto betting site who have been backing Danis for several years.

However, Danis’ biggest endorsement deal came from his initial contract with Bellator back in 2018. It isn’t public knowledge exactly how much the contract was worth, but it is said to be worth hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Danis has had just two of his four contracted fights in Bellator, pocketed somewhere in the region of $100,000 for the two fights. He will have also been paid a lump sum for signing with Bellator five years ago, as he was already well known as Conor McGregor’s sparring partner and was a big name in MMA circles.

All in all, Dillon Danis earns a huge sum of money through his sponsors and endorsement deals. Be sure to claim the various sports betting apps and boxing free bets available on the SportsLens site ahead of Dillon Danis’ next fight.

Boxing Betting Guides You May Like

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly
Author Image

Paul Kelly Sports Editor

Twitter Facebook Linkedin Instagram
Paul Kelly is confident at writing features, in-depth stories and betting predictions on a regular basis for SportsLens. During his time as a sports writer, Paul has gained vital skills, knowledge and expertise in a variety of different sports. Following his graduation from Liverpool John Moores University in 2020, where he attained a First Class Honours Degree in Sports Journalism, Paul has had the opportunity to attend live sporting events on a regular basis. He has covered a whole host of sports for BBC Sport, as well as being a consistent and regular contributor at ESBR Boxing for several years. Paul is knowledgeable on a whole host of sports, but specifically specialises in boxing, MMA, golf, horse racing, soccer and darts. Being a budding sports fanatic, he is happy to try his hand at anything. He relishes new challenges writing about topics he may not be as familiar with, helping him learn in the process. During his time studying at university, Paul had the opportunity to gain some vital work experience at both Everton Football Club and BBC Radio 1. This has helped Paul master his knowledge of sports writing, as well as learning new skills with competence.
View All Posts By Paul Kelly

Popular From Boxing News

Latest news

View all
Dillon Danis
Boxing News

LATEST Dillon Danis Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: Danis Boasts $2 Million Fortune

Author image Paul Kelly  •  8min
Dillon Danis Girlfriend
Boxing News
Who Is Dillon Danis’ Girlfriend? Is Danis Still Dating Savannah Montano?
Author image Paul Kelly  •  54min

Dillon Danis embarks on his boxing debut this weekend as he faces Logan Paul in a huge fight at the Manchester Arena in England. Ahead of the bout, here at…

Logan Paul Nina Adgal Engagement
Boxing News
Who Is Logan Paul’s Girlfriend? ‘The Maverick’ Is Engaged To Danish Model Nina Agdal
Author image Paul Kelly  •  1h

Logan Paul enters back into the boxing world this weekend as he faces bitter rival Dillon Danis this weekend. Ahead of the bout, here at SportsLens we have taken a…

pauldanis 1
Boxing News
When Is Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis? Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card
Author image Louis Fargher  •  2h
Logan Paul Net Worth YouTube Earnings Boxing Record Age Height Girlfriend
Boxing News
Logan Paul Net Worth, Career Earnings & Endorsement Deals: ‘The Maverick’ Boasts $75 Million Fortune
Author image Gia Nguyen  •  2h
ksifury
Boxing News
When Is KSI vs Tommy Fury? Date, US Start Time & Full Fight Card
Author image Louis Fargher  •  2h
KSI Boxing 2 1
Boxing News
KSI Boxing Record: ‘The Nightmare’ Boasts Unbeaten Record With 4 KO Victories
Author image Paul Kelly  •  6h
Arrow to top