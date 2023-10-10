Logan Paul is one of the most recognisable names in the world right now. He faces Dillon Danis this weekend on his return to the boxing ring. Below, we’ll break down Logan Paul’s net worth, career earnings from YouTube and other revenue streams, as well as his endorsement deals.

Logan Paul Net Worth

Logan Paul has made a name for himself as one of the most popular internet stars ever. He started his career with his brother on Vine but eventually, the pair became two of the biggest YouTubers in the world.

Over the last few years, Paul has ventured out of just being a YouTuber. By using his social media presence and reach, Paul has moved into professional boxing and wrestling. In fact, he just signed a multi-year deal with the WWE. He is one of the biggest stars in the WWE right now,

Along with being an entrepreneur, Paul’s made some bold decisions throughout his career that have they’ve paid off, especially in regards to his net worth. As of October 2023, Logan Paul’s net worth is an estimated $75 million (source: celebritynetworth.com).

While most of his money stems from his YouTube earnings, Paul has managed to make money outside of just being a content creator. By becoming a boxer and pro wrestler, Paul has basically turned his popularity into cold, hard cash.

He’s turned his YouTube career into becoming a permanent fixture on the WWE. He also has many entrepreneurial ventures, including his sports drink Prime and his Maverick merchandise line. It’s been reported that he’s made over $40 million in sales from his merch and $50 million from boxing.

Paul’s Prime sports drinks are available in stores all over North America. They have been increasingly popular for young athletes. Recently, the drink became the official sports drink of the UFC.

Logan Paul Career Earnings

In terms of career earnings, it’s fair to say that Logan Paul has earned an absolute fortune throughout his career. This comes from Vine, YouTube, boxing, WWE and various other revenue streams. Logan Paul is on extremely rich man and continues to earn millions of dollars per annum.

Most of Paul’s success can be attributed to YouTube. While his career started with short-form content on Vine, once the app was discontinued, he found more success creating on YouTube.

Paul did everything from gaming, vlogging, singing, and basically anything on his channel. His purpose was to entertain his fans and it worked. He became one of the most influential internet personalities in the world.

Overall, Paul’s fan engagement is unmatched and he’s earned over $25 million from his YouTube videos. Paul is currently one of the top 10 highest-earning YouTubers with over 23.6 million subscribers.

Sportskeeda reported that since 2016, Logan Paul has earned upward of $10 million per year. In 2018, Paul reportedly made $14.5 million alone. He has continued to do so as his career has progressed up to now. All in all, Logan Paul’s career earnings equate to around $100 million.

Logan Paul Fight Pay:

Fight Fight Purse Logan Paul vs Floyd Mayweather $5.25 million Logan Paul vs KSI 2 $2.9 million Logan Paul vs KSI $4.5 million

Purse info gather from mmasalaries.com

Logan Paul Boxing Record, Stats, and Bio

Age: 28

28 Height: 6’2”

6’2” Weight: 205 lbs

205 lbs Reach: 76 inches

76 inches Boxing Record: 0-1-1

Paul’s boxing career started with an exhibition match against KSI in 2018. Since then he’s only officially fought in the boxing ring twice. He fought KSI again in 2019 and Floyd Mayweather in 2021.

Since then Paul has not been in the ring, however, he’s scheduled to fight Dillon Danis in October.

Throughout his whole boxing career, Paul has yet to win a match. Instead, he’s 0-1-1, as the match against Floyd Mayweather was not scored.

At 6’2” and 205 pounds, Paul makes his return to boxing this weekend against Danis. It’ll be his first fight in two years and Paul will be looking for his first win.

Logan Paul Endorsement Deals

Another reason that Logan Paul has a net worth of $75 million and has earned over $100 million throughout his career is the fact he has various sponsors.

The 1995-born global figure of course launched Prime Hydration alongside former boxing foe and fellow YouTube star KSI. In an interview back in February, Logan Paul revealed that in the first year of the brand launching, Prime cleared over $250 million in retail sales (source: essentiallysports.com).

Although this figure doesn’t reflect how much exactly Logan Paul and his business partner KSI will take home, it is sure to be in the tens of millions. Prime has also become one of the leading sponsors for Premier League soccer team Arsenal, Bayern Munich and Barcelona, as well as being the official drink partner of the UFC.

‘The Maverick’ and ‘The Nightmare’, once rivals, are now laughing as they rake in millions of dollars through their drinks brand. In the coming years, Prime could well rival some huge drinks companies such as Lucozade, Powerade and even Gatorade.

Besides Prime, Logan Paul also earns a huge sum through his Maverick clothing and his podcast Impaulsive. No wonder Paul’s net worth continues to grow! Along side his brother Jake Paul, the pair of boxing brothers have earned hundreds of millions of dollar throught their respective careers.

All in all, Logan Paul earns a huge sum of money through his sponsors and endorsement deals. Of course, Prime Hydration seems to be leading the way by quite some distance now for Logan Paul, alongside his foe turned friend, KSI.

