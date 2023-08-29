NFL

Detroit Lions News: Only 2 Running Backs Left On The Depth Chart

Anthony R. Cardenas
Sports Editor
The Detroit Lions had the best rushing attack in the NFL through the first seven weeks of last season. They finished 11th in total rushing yards and 3rd in rushing touchdowns, and will look to improve on those numbers even further in 2023.

Detroit Lions Will Need To Add RB Depth

There will certinaly be a new face or two that garner some carries for the Lions this year, as they have just two running backs remaining on their depth chart after they cut their roster down to 53 players on Tuesday. Jermar Jefferson, Craig Reynolds, and Benny Snell Jr. were all let go a week ahead of the opening game, and with just David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs left standing.

Neither player has ever taken a snap with the Detroit Lions. Montgomery spent the first four years of his NFL career with the Chicago Bears, and was wildly consistent despite never putting up eye-popping numbers. He has rushed for 800+ yards in every season he’s been in the league, and has a total of 30 touchdowns to his name.

Montgomery figures to be the starter to begin the season, but he’ll have to keep his carries away from rookie Jahmyr Gibbs, who the team spent the 12th overall pick on in the 2023 Draft. He was the second running back to come off of the board, and the Lions are hoping that he can be the man in their backfield for the foreseeable future.

Montgomery Projected To Have A Big Year

There will most certainly be additions made to the roster. Even if both running backs somehow remain healthy throughout the season, the Lions will have to add some depth to the position at some point, especially if they have any plans of leaning on the run game.

There are still plenty of recognizable named available on the free agent market, and a whole new batch of potential players were made available over the last two days through team cuts.

Montgomery is actually projected to do big things. Given his consistency throughout his career mixed with how dynamic the Lions rushing attack looked last season, he is tied for the 4th-most likely player to lead the NFL in rushing this coming season with a designation of +1200.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony R. Cardenas
Anthony R. Cardenas

Arrow to top