In 2023, the Lions went 12-5 and made a run to the NFC championship game. Unfortunately, they lost to the 49ers but it was an incredible season for Detroit. One they can look back on and build off of in 2024. This offseason, the Lions have some areas on the roster they want to upgrade.

Their CB2 is a weak spot they’d like to address. That’s why the Lions will not tender CB Jerry Jacobs who was a restricted free agent. Now, Jacobs is unrestricted and can sign wherever he likes this offseason. Where will the 26-year-old sign for 2024 after three seasons with the Lions?

General Manager Brad Holmes knows what Detroit needs this offseason to take the team to another level. Adding new defensive starters and depth pieces is a necessity for the Lions. Their offense is set two Jared Goff, All-Pro WR Amon-Ra St. Brown, and an RB duo of David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs. Detroit specifically needs to upgrade their secondary with Jerry Jacobs becoming an unrestricted free agent. Emmanuel Moseley was injured after two snaps in 2023 and Detroit anticipates him being fully ready for the start of 2024.

However, CB2 is now wide open for the Lions and they might answer that through the draft or free agency. Jerry Jacobs was a bench player to begin the season for Detroit in 2023. After Moseley went down, Jacobs was quickly plugged in at CB. Jacobs ended up playing in 15 games for the Lions and made 12 starts. He was benched in Week 16 after struggling for a few weeks in a row. The former undrafted player out of Arkansas State made 29 starts in 40 career games with Detroit.

When Jacobs was benched, the Lions used Khalil Dorsey at CB. He was then replaced by Kindle Vildor. Both players are set to be free agents this offseason along with Jerry Jacobs. It’s safe to say that Detorit’s secondary is going to look drastically different in 2024. Jacobs was an average player at best for the Lions and they need more than that to be contenders in the NFC. Addressing CB in free agency might be Detroit’s best move rather than drafting and having to develop talent. They’re in a win-now mode and need a player with skill and experience.