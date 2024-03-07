The Broncos put themselves in a terrible situation when they released QB Russell Wilson. Denver owes Wilson $85 million over the next two seasons. Additionally, the Broncos need to worry about having cap space to work in 2024. With that, the team has had to make some tough decisions this offseason.

It was reported today by ESPN’s Adam Schefter that the Broncos are releasing one of the key veterans. After eight seasons in Denver, Justin Simmons will be a free agent this offseason. By releasing the Pro Bowler, the Broncos save $14.5 million against the salary cap. Money the team needs before free agency starts next week. Thirty-year-old Simmons will draw a ton of interest this offseason.

Since entering the league in 2016, no player in the NFL has had more interceptions than Justin Simmons with 30. https://t.co/k9V30JNc2x — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 7, 2024



In the 2016 Draft, Justin Simmons was a third-round pick by the Broncos. Simmons started three games as a rookie and then never came off the bench again for his next seven seasons. With Denver, Simmons was a two-time Pro Bowler and four-time second-team All-Pro selection. The 30-year-old led the NFL in 2022 with six interceptions in just 12 games played. Without Simmons, the Broncos will need to find some help at safety this offseason.

Luckily, there are an abundant amount of free agent safeties to choose from. Justin Simmons was a pivotal piece of Denver’s secondary along with CB Patrick Surtain. Releasing the Pro Bowl safety shows that things might be different in year two with Sean Payton. Denver needed to free up money because of the cap situation they’re in. Simmons became a casualty of the Broncos needing extra money to work within 2024. They have no one to blame but themselves. Denver should have never given Russell Wilson such a massive contract before they even saw him play a snap.

Sources: The #Broncos are releasing All-Pro and Pro Bowl safety Justin Simmons in a move to clear salary cap space. Simmons becomes one of the top free agents immediately. He was to count $18.25M against the cap. Now, free. pic.twitter.com/gMois9ejId — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 7, 2024



What kinds of moves will Denver be able to make this offseason once free agency begins next week?