NFL

Broncos WR Courtland Sutton had some cryptic messages after Denver released Russell Wilson

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Courtland Sutton Broncos pic
Courtland Sutton Broncos pic

The Denver Broncos thought they had it all figured out when they traded for QB Russell Wilson. However, they were not even close. In 2023, the Broncos finished the season 8-9. Wilson started their first 15 games of the season and then benched him for Jarrett Stidham. Money was a massive reason why Wilson was benched in the final two games of the regular season. 

In just one year, Russell Wilson did not leave a lasting impression on the Broncos. Denver decided they needed to part ways with the veteran QB and they now owe him a whopping $85 million. After Wilson was officially released on Tuesday, Pro Bowl WR Courtland Sutton sent some cryptic messages on social media. He grew close to Wilson last season and was less than thrilled with how this all happened. Is Sutton the next Broncos player to be on the move this offseason?

Courtland Sutton was not happy when the Broncos released Courtland Sutton


Russell Wilson had a goodbye post to the Denver Broncos and shouted out nine of his former teammates. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton was one of the players mentioned by Wilson. When Wilson was cut, Sutton went on X and posted “Another one…”, referencing Wilson being let bo by the team. The 28-year-old is clearly disgruntled and that could be a concern for the Broncos. Could Sutton force his way out of Denver this offseason?

Last season, Courtland Sutton played in 16 of Denver’s 17 games and made 14 starts. He gave the Broncos solid production with a team-leading 59 catches and 772 receiving yards. Additionally, Sutton has a career-high 10 touchdowns in 2023. Recently, Sutton took the Broncos out of his X profile and wrote “What’s next?” in his bio. It’s not the first time in his career that Sutton has left cryptic messages on social media.


The Broncos have a lot of questions that need to be answered this off-season. They need to find a new QB unless they plan on using Jarrett Stidham next season. Denver might not be willing to part ways with Sutton this offseason no matter how frustrated he may be. He’s the team’s most reliable WR and they’ll need his position in 2024. Sources have noted that WR Jerry Jeudy could be a trade candidate for the Broncos. Changes will be happening for Denver once the new league year starts on March 13.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Micah Parsons Cowboys pic
NFL

LATEST Dallas is placing the fifth-year option on All-Pro pass-rusher Micah Parsons

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 06 2024
rsz 18117044110
NFL
Dolphins Make More Changes To Defense By Releasing Linebacker Jerome Baker
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 05 2024

The Miami Dolphins made some money saving moves in continuation of their off-season improvement plans on Tuesday, as they have officially announced the release of longtime linebacker Jerome Baker. Dolphins…

rsz aidan oconnells college stats a look back at the raiders qbs college career 1920x1280 1
NFL
Aiden O’Connell Will Likely Have Chance To Compete For Raiders Starting QB Job In 2024
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 05 2024

The Las Vegas Raiders are one of the many NFL teams that should be looking for a quarterback this off-season. The Jimmy Garoppolo experiment ended up being an abject failure,…

rsz npubn67psrc7djzpr44aqsunym
NFL
Seattle Seahawks Save $27.5 Million By Releasing Both Starting Safeties
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 05 2024
Antoine Winfield Jr. Bucs pic
NFL
Tampa Bay is using the franchise tag on safety Antoine Winfield Jr. after his All-Pro season in 2023
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 05 2024
C.J. Uzomah Jets pic
NFL
Veteran TE C.J. Uzomah is being released by the New York Jets after two seasons
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 05 2024
rsz nbcsportsbrightspotcdn
NFL
Mike Evans Had “No Interest” In Playing For The New England Patriots
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 05 2024
Arrow to top