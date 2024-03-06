The Denver Broncos thought they had it all figured out when they traded for QB Russell Wilson. However, they were not even close. In 2023, the Broncos finished the season 8-9. Wilson started their first 15 games of the season and then benched him for Jarrett Stidham. Money was a massive reason why Wilson was benched in the final two games of the regular season.

In just one year, Russell Wilson did not leave a lasting impression on the Broncos. Denver decided they needed to part ways with the veteran QB and they now owe him a whopping $85 million. After Wilson was officially released on Tuesday, Pro Bowl WR Courtland Sutton sent some cryptic messages on social media. He grew close to Wilson last season and was less than thrilled with how this all happened. Is Sutton the next Broncos player to be on the move this offseason?

Big shake up coming for the #Broncos WR room. Multiple sources tell us that Jerry Jeudy and Courtland Sutton could be on their way out of Denver this offseason. Jeudy more likely to be traded. pic.twitter.com/TIJ7IRN3z5 — uSTADIUM (@uSTADIUM) March 6, 2024



Russell Wilson had a goodbye post to the Denver Broncos and shouted out nine of his former teammates. Wide receiver Courtland Sutton was one of the players mentioned by Wilson. When Wilson was cut, Sutton went on X and posted “Another one…”, referencing Wilson being let bo by the team. The 28-year-old is clearly disgruntled and that could be a concern for the Broncos. Could Sutton force his way out of Denver this offseason?

Last season, Courtland Sutton played in 16 of Denver’s 17 games and made 14 starts. He gave the Broncos solid production with a team-leading 59 catches and 772 receiving yards. Additionally, Sutton has a career-high 10 touchdowns in 2023. Recently, Sutton took the Broncos out of his X profile and wrote “What’s next?” in his bio. It’s not the first time in his career that Sutton has left cryptic messages on social media.

Another one… — Courtland Sutton♠️ (@SuttonCourtland) March 5, 2024



The Broncos have a lot of questions that need to be answered this off-season. They need to find a new QB unless they plan on using Jarrett Stidham next season. Denver might not be willing to part ways with Sutton this offseason no matter how frustrated he may be. He’s the team’s most reliable WR and they’ll need his position in 2024. Sources have noted that WR Jerry Jeudy could be a trade candidate for the Broncos. Changes will be happening for Denver once the new league year starts on March 13.