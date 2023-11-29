The Denver Broncos are the hottest team in the NFL. After starting the season 1-5 and being counted out for good, they have come surging back into the playoff race with five straight victories, and are sitting at 6-5 entering Week 13. But with their recent success now comes pressure to perform, as each game will become increasingly important for Denver’s growing playoff hopes. And as it turns out, there is no team in the league who has more to play for than the Broncos this week.

Broncos Have Plenty To Play For In Week 13

According to PFF, the Broncos currently have a 42% chance of making it to the postseason, which is up from 1% six weeks ago. With a win, they’ll improve to 7-5 and have a solid a case as anyone for a wild card spot in the AFC, and they will see their odds rise up to 64%. But should they fall to the Texans in Houston on Sunday, then they’ll start digging themselves back down the hole that they came from. Denver’s postseason likelihood will plummet all the way to 21% if they come up short, which is a potential swing of 43%, by far the highest of any team around the NFL for Week 13.

Sean Payton’s team will certainly have their work cut out for them. What appeared to be a more winnable game at the beginning of the season will now be a tough test, as the Houston Texans are one of the other big surprises of 2023 and also have massive playoff implications riding on this particular game. As of Wednesday, Houston was listed as a 3.5 point favorite over Denver.

Denver Tied With Colts But Behind Due To Tie-Breakers

The Broncos 6-5 record puts them on par with the Colts and Texans, and it is Indianapolis that is currently holding on to the 7th and final playoff spot in the AFC. Due to the tiebreakers, Denver is currently sitting in 9th place. Should they overcome their underdog status and win on Sunday and compound that with a potential Colts loss to the Titans, then it could be the Broncos who are holding onto the final spot after the coming weekend is over with.

Denver’s game will be the one with the most implications this weekend, as the Texans have a 36% potential swing in their odds depending on if they win or lose.