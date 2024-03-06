In the 2021 NFL Draft, the Cowboys selected Micah Parsons in the first round out of Penn State. From the jump, Parsons proved he was not your typical rookie. He had 13.5 sacks as a rookie and 84 combined tackles. The 24-year-old has improved each season and is a game-wrecker on defense.

Micah Parsons is entering the final season of his rookie deal. Dallas signed him for four years, $17 million. That included a $21.3 million fifth-year option. The Cowboys are picking up that extra year for Parsons as they can work on an extension next season. There was no question that Dallas was going to do that. Parsons is a generational talent and the Cowboys need his production to stay contenders in the NFC.

Was there any doubt that the Cowboys would pick up Micah Parsons’ 5th year option?

At six-foot-three, 245 pounds, Micah Parsons is a versatile athlete for the Cowboys. The All-Pro is not limited to just one position. Parsons can play defensive end and the team puts him at linebacker as well. Designating his position affects how much his fifth-year option is worth. If they classify Parsons as a DE, his deal will be worth $21.3 million. As an LB, Parsons would be owed $24 million. Are the Cowboys not willing to give Parsons the extra $3 million he’s worth?

Realistically, that might not all matter in the long run. Parsons’ fifth-year option is just one season. The two-time All-Pro could receive record-breaking money in 2024. Ahead of the 2023 season, 49ers’ Nick Bosa signed a five-year, $170 million extension. That is currently the richest defensive contract in league history in terms of annual average value. Bosa makes roughly $50 million per season and was guaranteed $88 million at signing. Dallas’ Micah Parsons expects a similar type of contract, if not more.

The 2024 season will be Micah Parsons’ fourth year with the Cowboys. In each of his first three seasons, Parsons has had at least (13.0) sacks. Additionally, he’s missed just one game for the Cowboys and it was in his rookie season. The 24-year-old has not missed a single game over the last two years with Dallas. Is this the season where Parsons reaches 15-20 sacks and earns DPOY for the first time in his career? That would help Parsons a massive extension with the Cowboys down the line. For now, they know Parsons is locked u for at least the 2024 season.