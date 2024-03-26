Dak Prescott Appears To Be Headed For NFL Free Agency In 2025

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott figured to be one of the next in line for a massive contract. His four-year deal is set to expire next NFL off-season, and he was projected to receive one of the highest-valued contracts in league history from the team that drafted him back in 2016.

NFL: Cowboys, Prescott Apparently Not Close On Contract Talks

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have mutually agreed to not sign an extension, per @RapSheet Could this be Dak’s last year in Dallas? pic.twitter.com/4oekLen7Hn — B/R Gridiron (@brgridiron) March 26, 2024

But according to reports out of Dallas and the words coming straight out of the team owner’s mouth, it looks as though Prescott will be headed for free agency next off-season instead of playing under a new deal.

Prescott signed the four-year deal before the start of the 2021 season. It had a value of $160 million with $126 million in guarantees, and included a $66 million signing bonus. The value increased yearly, and his cap hit is set to increase to a whopping $55 million+ for 2024, the second-highest of any NFL player behind only Deshaun Watson.

Could Prescott Become A Free Agent In 2025?

“The Cowboys are in a situation with Dak Prescott going into the last year of his deal.. If he leaves after this year the dead money cap charge is $95M that they’d have to spread out.. If he becomes a free agent next year there will be no shortage of suitors” ~ @AdamSchefter pic.twitter.com/pP0o64vDHp — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) March 26, 2024

It doesn’t appear as if the two sides are anywhere close to getting a deal done before the start of the 2024 campaign. According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, there appears to be a “mutual understanding” that there will be no extension talks had at this time, and that there is “no indication” that an extension will be reached. This comes a day after Cowboys owner Jerry Jones made the following comments regarding the situation:

We are where we are, locked and loaded for this year.

Jones and the rest of the Cowboys organization have been supportive of Prescott during his time with the team. They have maintained that he is the signal caller that they prefer to get them to the Super Bowl, but the actions of not offering a contract extension certainly speak louder than words.

Should Prescott make it to free agency next season, he will join a long list of available NFL quarterbacks. Some of them might sign extensions between now and then, but as it stands today, guys like Tua Tagovalia, Russell Wilson, and Trevor Lawrence are scheduled to have expiring deals in 2025.

Prescott’s 2024 cap hit represents 21.2% of the Cowboys’ total allotted money for the season. DeMacrus Lawrence will be the next-highest paid at just over $22 million.