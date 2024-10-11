Colts’ Anthony Richardson is expected to return against the Titans in Week 6

Through five games in 2024, the Colts have a 2-3 record. They started the year with back-to-back losses followed by back-to-back wins. In Week 5, Indianapolis lost 37-34 to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Colts have a talented QB in Anthony Richardson. However, the 22-year-old has been injury-prone in his first two seasons.

Richardson started the first four games of the season for the Colts. He suffered an oblique injury in a Week 4 win vs. the Steelers. Backup QB Joe Flacco came in and finished the game for Indianapolis. Flacco started in Week 5 vs. the Jaguars with Richardson on the sideline. The young QB practiced for the first time fully on Thursday since his injury in Week 4. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reported that all signs point to Richardson returning in Week 6 vs. the Titans.

Anthony Richardson is set to return in Week 6 for the Colts

From @GMFB: The #Eagles are getting back to full health, #Colts QB Anthony Richardson is back, while Justin Herbert is improving. pic.twitter.com/nuTEWAhLvG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 11, 2024



With the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft, the Colts selected Anthony Richardson out of Florida. Despite limited starting time in college, Richardson had all the physical traits of a modern-day NFL QB. He was the third QB taken in his draft class after Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud. In his rookie season, Richardson only played in four games for the Colts. He suffered a season-ending shoulder injury and missed the final 13 games. The 22-year-old was 2-2 in four starts last season. Richardson threw for 557 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He added 25 carries for 134 rushing yards and four touchdowns in four games as a rookie.

Richardson was fully cleared and had no setbacks after the shoulder injury in 2023. He started the first four games of the season for Indianapolis. However, Richardson did suffer an oblique injury in Week 4. That forced him to miss a Week 5 game vs. the Jaguars. The young QB told reporters that he feels much better at practice this week than he did in Week 5. Head coach Shane Steichen has said numerous times that Richardson is the starter when he is healthy. Joe Flacco will continue to be their backup. Indianapolis is on the road in Week 6 for their second-straight AFC South matchup. They will face the Tennesse Titans.