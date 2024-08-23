Anthony Richardson missed almost the entirety of his rookie season last year with injury, but he says its good to be back following preseason minutes against the Bengals on Thursday.

Anthony Richardson Looking Forward To 2024

The Colts selected Anthony Richardson as the fourth overall pick in the NFL draft last year, but the rookie played just four games for Indianapolis before suffering a season ending injury.

When asked how his second taste of preseason minutes was this week, Richardson saw the funny side of things after throwing a pick six against the Bengals.

“[It was] Decent. We got two touchdowns — no, I’m joking.

“The interception, that was a tough one, communication right there,” Richardson said.

Richardson all in all had a good game against the Bengals, but QB1 did throw a pick six from his own 15 yard line on just the second drive of the match.

The Colts QB continued: “Granson saw something and I saw something, we’ve just got to be on the same page right there. The fumble, they preach two hands on the ball in the pocket every day in the QB room. I know they’re going to tell me that when we get back in the meetings the next couple days. But I felt like it was a decent game.

“It’s always fun when I get to play football.”

Richardson has now played in two preseason games this summer after returning from his injury, but he is still yet to play a full game for the Colts since October last year.

The @Colts opening drive 🔥 Anthony Richardson goes 7/8 for 65 yards and finds rookie WR Adonai Mitchell for the TD! pic.twitter.com/Bp3IvzZEX1 — NFL (@NFL) August 23, 2024

It is still yet to be announced who will start in the quarterback position for week 1 of the campaign and Richardson is competing with Joe Flacco and Sam Elingher for the role.

Indianapolis gets underway this season with a home game at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Texans on September 8th.