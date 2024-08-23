NFL

Anthony Richardson Glad To Be Back On The Field After Recovering From Injury: “It’s always fun when I get to play football.”

Olly Taliku
Sports Editor
Anthony Richardson missed almost the entirety of his rookie season last year with injury, but he says its good to be back following preseason minutes against the Bengals on Thursday.

Anthony Richardson Looking Forward To 2024

The Colts selected Anthony Richardson as the fourth overall pick in the NFL draft last year, but the rookie played just four games for Indianapolis before suffering a season ending injury.

When asked how his second taste of preseason minutes was this week, Richardson saw the funny side of things after throwing a pick six against the Bengals.

“[It was] Decent. We got two touchdowns — no, I’m joking.

“The interception, that was a tough one, communication right there,” Richardson said.

Richardson all in all had a good game against the Bengals, but QB1 did throw a pick six from his own 15 yard line on just the second drive of the match.

The Colts QB continued: “Granson saw something and I saw something, we’ve just got to be on the same page right there. The fumble, they preach two hands on the ball in the pocket every day in the QB room. I know they’re going to tell me that when we get back in the meetings the next couple days. But I felt like it was a decent game.

“It’s always fun when I get to play football.”

Richardson has now played in two preseason games this summer after returning from his injury, but he is still yet to play a full game for the Colts since October last year.

It is still yet to be announced who will start in the quarterback position for week 1 of the campaign and Richardson is competing with Joe Flacco and Sam Elingher for the role.

Indianapolis gets underway this season with a home game at Lucas Oil Stadium against the Texans on September 8th.

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
