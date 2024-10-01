Colts’ Jonathan Taylor (high-ankle sprain) could miss time after an injury suffered late in Week 4

In four games this season, the Indianapolis Colts are 2-2. They started 2024 with two straight losses and have answered with two straight wins. The Colts beat Chicago 21-16 in Week 4 and the Steelers 27-24 in Week 4. During their game vs. Pittsburgh last Sunday, the team’s starting RB and QB both suffered injuries.

Anthony Richardson took a hit to his side and is dealing with an abdominal strain/hip contusion. He had to leave their Week 4 contest and backup QB Joe Flacco finished the game. Additionally, RB Jonathan Taylor suffered a high-ankle sprain late in the win vs. the Steelers. This is the same ankle that Taylor injured in December 2022 and required surgery. Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network noted that Taylor could miss time with this injury.

The Colts cannot afford to lose the offensive production of Jonathan Taylor

From @NFLGameDay Kickoff: #Colts QB Anthony Richardson (hip pointer/abdominal strain) is day-to-day; #Colts RB Jonathan Taylor (high-ankle sprain) could miss time; The #Patriots will continue to roll with Jacoby Brissett. pic.twitter.com/APFD7jMn0u — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 30, 2024



With a second-round pick in the 2020 NFL draft, the Colts selected RB Jonathan Taylor out of Wisconsin. Taylor has played in 57 career games for the team and has 52 starts. In two of his four full seasons, the talented RB has finished with at least 1,100+ rushing yards and 11 touchdowns. The 25-year-old had his breakout season in 2021 when he led the NFL in rushing yards (1,811), rushing attempts (332), rushing touchdowns (18), and rushing yards per game (106.5). Taylor made the Pro Bowl in 2021 and received first-team All-Pro honors.

Since that dominant season, Taylor has failed to have a 1,000-yard rushing season. His 2022 and 2023 campaigns were not full seasons due to injury. In December 2022, Taylor injured his ankle and missed the rest of the season due to injury. He played in 11 games for the Colts. In 2023, Taylor missed the start of the season due to injury but did make a return. He played in 10 games for the Colts and made seven starts. Through four games in 2023, Taylor has 349 rushing yards and four touchdowns. Taylor had 88 yards and a touchdown in Week 4 but did suffer a high-ankle sprain late in the game. There’s a concern that Taylor could miss time due to injury. The Colts’ next game is this Sunday vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars.