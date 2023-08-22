The Cincinnati Bengals have enjoyed an impressive turnaround over the last few years. They finished with the worst record in the league in 2019, which afforded them the opportunity to select quarterback Joe Burrow, who has helped turn the team into one of the more dominant forces in the NFL.

“He looks probably as good as he’s ever looked at this point.” – #Bengals head coach Zac Taylor on Joe Burrow. And yes, Burrow is throwing regularly, even though Taylor wouldn’t confirm when I asked😉 pic.twitter.com/CiXN7Esv1Z — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) August 22, 2023

Just two years after their 2-14 season, the Bengals made it all the way to Super Bowl LVI before losing to the Rams, which they followed by qualifying for the AFC Championship in 2022. They came up short of their ultimate goal on both occasions, but the foundation for success is firmly in place for the near future.

There are high expectations for the 2023 season. They are currently sitting at +1000 odds to win the Super Bowl, the 5th shortest of any team in the league. The Chiefs (+650) and Bills (+950) are the only AFC teams listed ahead of the Bengals on the board.

Is this the year the Bengals win the Super Bowl? 👀 pic.twitter.com/UO2HAw8BsC — PFF (@PFF) August 22, 2023

One NFL analyst is taking them to win it all, and he might know a thing or two about Cincinnati football. Now the color analyst for Sunday Night Football on NBC, Chris Collinsworth spent 8 seasons as a player in the NFL, all with the Bengals. As he puts it, this is the first time that the legitimately believes that his former team can win it all:

I’m picking the Cincinnati Bengals for the first time in my entire life. I think that Joe Burrow is too good to at this point not have a ring on his finger…Look at the skill positions around this guy. I mean, Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd, Joe Mixon. Which team’s skill position players would you rather have?…This is the year.

The Bengals are certainly one of the more popular picks, and Collinsworth is not exactly going out on any crazy limbs by making them his team to beat.

Collinsworth was a great skill position guy in his own right. He made the Second Team All-Pro in each of his first three seasons in the league, and once had a 10 touchdown season. He is ranked 5th all-time on the Bengals’ receiving list, and won’t be passed this year unless Tyler Boyd has more than 1,300 yards.

