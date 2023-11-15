NFL

Cincinnati Bengals Have Toughest Remaining Schedule In The NFL

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
Twitter Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
rsz ewscrippsbrightspotcdn
rsz ewscrippsbrightspotcdn

The Cincinnati Bengals rebounded from their early season struggles and were 5-3 heading into last week before a tough loss to the Houston Texans. They still have hopes of qualifying for the postseason or even catching the Ravens in the AFC North, but they’ll have to navigate through the toughest remaining schedule in the NFL if they want another chance at a Super Bowl appearance.

Bengals Have Toughest Path Of Any Team

The Bengals’ schedule featured a full slate against the AFC South, which many believed would be one of the worst divisions in football. But Cincinnati has already lost two games against the division, with their other two losses coming to fellow AFC North teams. The “easiest” remaining game on their schedule will come on December 10th against the Colts, who are currently 5-5, and they’ll take on the first-place Jaguars a week before that.

They’ll have two other out-of-division games, as well. On December 17th, the Bengals will take on the upstart Vikings, who hope to keep their momentum rolling into next month, and it is the only remaining game against an NFC opponent for Cincinnati.

The rest are games against familiar foes that will go a long way in determining what direction the season heads in for Joe Burrow and company. They still have two games against the Steelers between now and Christmas, and will face the Browns in the final week of the season. But first, they’ll travel to Baltimore to take on the Ravens this Thursday night, and they are listed as 3.5 point underdogs.

Despite Turnaround, Cincy Still At The Bottom Of Competitive AFC North

Are the Bengals up to the tall task? Their struggles through the first four games of the season had some writing them off, but they became one of the hotter teams in the league before last week’s last second loss. They are a part of a crowded AFC playoff picture, one that currently features every AFC North team except Cincinnati, but are just a game back of Pittsburgh and Cleveland and can cause a serious shake up if they are able to come out of Baltimore with a win on Thursday.

As for other teams with tough schedules, the aforementioned Ravens come in in second place. The floundering Buffalo Bills have the third-toughest path, and the San Francisco 49ers and Arizona Cardinals round out the top-5.

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
rsz ewscrippsbrightspotcdn
NFL

LATEST Cincinnati Bengals Have Toughest Remaining Schedule In The NFL

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  9min
Trey Hendrickson Bengals pic
NFL
Bengals Injury Report: Trey Hendrickson (knee) will play on TNF vs. the Ravens in Week 11
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  22min

After a tough loss at home to the Texans in Week 10, the Bengals have a quick turnaround in Week 11. They’ll be on the road to face the Ravens…

rpfls6ypgzyzgsgaoau1
NFL
Steelers Injury Report: Pat Freiermuth’s 21 Day Practice Window Opened
Author image Owen Jones  •  1h

Pittsburgh Steelers have opened the 21-day practice window for tight end Pat Freiermuth as he is coming back from a hamstring injury.   Steelers are opening the 21-day practice window…

rsz ap23316652574647 scaled e1699820079527
NFL
Patriots Rumors: Mac Jones Has Lost The Locker Room In New England
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h
USATSI 21885241 168397130 lowres
NFL
How To Win Real Money Betting On NFL TNF Week 11 With USA Sports Betting Sites
Author image Joe Lyons  •  58min
Deshaun Watson Browns pic 1
NFL
Browns Injury Report: Deshaun Watson needs season-ending shoulder surgery, putting P.J. Walker in line to start
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  5h
USATSI 21826874 168397130 lowres
NFL
Cincinnati Bengals @ Baltimore Ravens Picks, Parlays, Predictions & Odds: Who Wins NFL Week 11 TNF?
Author image Joe Lyons  •  5h
Arrow to top