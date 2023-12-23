NFL

Chiefs Injury News: Toney And McKinnon Ruled OUT For Game Against Raiders

The Kansas City Chiefs are fighting for wins and positioning in the AFC playoff picture as we enter the final three weeks of the season. They haven’t been the dominant force that we’ve been accustomed to seeing over the past half-decade, and they are currently in third place in the conference with a 9-5 record. They have a winnable game this weekend against the Las Vegas Raiders, but they will be short-handed and without a couple of their biggest offensive producers for Monday’s game.

Toney, McKinnon OUT For Chiefs This Week

Kadarius Toney has been known more for his mistakes this season than his contributions to the offense for the Chiefs. He’s had multiple game-changing drops throughout the year and was the culprit of the offensive offsides call that was heard around the world, but he still has the 2nd-most receptions of any wide receiver on the Chiefs with 27, and guys like Rashee Rice and Skyy Moore will be looked at to step up.

Also missing the game against the Raiders is running back Jerick McKinnon. He hasn’t been used in the running game much this season, but has 25 catches on the season and is tied for the second-most touchdowns scored on the team with Travis Kelce (5).

KC Will Be Tested As A Potential Playoff Road Team

Will their absence make much of a different for Patrick Mahomes and company? There has been no offensive player who has stood out above the rest this season for Kansas City, not even Kelce. While the tight end is still the far and away receiving leader on the team, his numbers are down this year, and the team simply does not have the firepower at wide receiver to make up for any shortcomings of the aging Kelce.

How the team fares down the stretch will be interesting. Mahomes has never played a playoff game away from the friendly confines of Arrowhead Stadium, and the Chiefs have very little hope of catching the Ravens for the #1 seed in the AFC. That means they’ll be tested like they haven’t been in year’s past, and will be doing so with wide receivers that the team has been unable to trust all season long.

The game against the Raiders will be played on Christmas morning, and the Chiefs are currently listed as 10.5 point favorites.

