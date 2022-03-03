Cheltenham Festival: Sir Gerhard New Supreme Novices’ Hurdle Favourite

With the Cheltenham Festival less than two weeks again, the news coming out of a lot of leading bookmakers today is the heavy support for the Willie Mullins-trained SIR GERHARD in the opening race – the Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle.
Constitution Hill (Nicky Henderson) had been the stand alone favourite for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle prior to today (Tues 3rd March 22). However, there was a clear move for last season’s Weatherbys Champion Bumper winner – Sir Gerhard – on Thursday which meant a lot of bookmakers now had him at the head of the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle betting market @2/1 with William Hill, while the same firm pushing Constitution Hill out to @5/2 with William Hill.
Sir Gerhard Also Entered For The Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle
It’s worth noting that, as well at being entered for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, Sir Gerhard is also engaged at this stage in the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle (Weds 16th March 22). He’s on offer @11/10 for that race with William Hill.
However, the latest flurry of interest for Sir Gerhard in the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle suggests connections could be swaying towards running him in the Festival ‘curtain raiser’ instead.
Most Bookmakers Offer Non-Runner, No Bet at the Cheltenham Festival
So, yes, Sir Gerhard – along with many other horses have several entries at the Cheltenham Festival – but with the leading bookmakers offering Non-Runner, No Bet then you are covered if your fancy heads to another race.
Willie Mullins Eyes Eighth Supreme Novice Hurdle Win
Having landed the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle seven times in today – the first coming back in 1995 with Tourist Attraction – trainer Willie Mullins, who handles Sir Gerhard, loves to get off to a flyer in this opening Cheltenham Festival race.
He’s also won the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle 12 months ago with Appreciate It and his more recent record has seen him take five of the last 9 renewals.
Sir Gerhard Unbeaten Over Hurdles
We last saw Sir Gerhard winning the Grade One Tattersalls Ireland Novices’ Hurdle at the Dublin Racing Festival. That was his second win over hurdles from as many starts, plus having already tasted the hustle and bustle of the Cheltenham Festival (won the 2021 Champion Bumper) he won’t be fazed by the big crowds.
