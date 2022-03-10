Cheltenham Festival News: Is Sir Gerhard Ballymore Bound?

If the betting exchanges are to be believed, then the Willie Mullins-trained Sir Gerhard looks more likely to be heading for Wednesday’s Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Why? Well, the 7 year-old have drifted out to around 8.00 on the exchanges for the Supreme Novices’ – the Cheltenham Festival curtain raiser.

The fixed odds bookmakers still have Sir Gerhard @ 2/1 with Fitzdares for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, but – as mentioned – the exchanges tell a different story with Sir Gerhard around 8.00.

Is Now the Time To Back Sir Gerhard For The Ballymore?

Therefore, with the safety net of NON-RUNNER, NO BET with most of the leading bookmakers – now looks the time to snap up the @ 5/4 on offer with bet365 for SIR GERHARD in Wednesday’s Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle.

Plus, in contrast, if you fancy anything for the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle – like Constitution Hill @ 9/4 with Fitzdares, then now might also be the time to get involved. If Sir Gerhard comes out of the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle those at the head of the betting are likely to shorten.

Longer Trip Looks Ideal For Sir Gerhard

With the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle also run over 2m5f, this will be by far the furthest Sir Gerhard has travelled in a race, but his running style suggests it will be right up his street.

The Willie Mullins-trained 7 year-old is 2-from-2 over hurdles so far – with both successes coming over 2 miles.

The latest of those was at the Dublin Racing Festival in early February, when he easily won the Tattersalls Irish Novices’ Hurdle.

“Sir Gerhard was very green whereas at Christmas he was like a handicapper. He was all over the place heading out passing the stands on the final circuit, then Paul hit him a slap to try and get him to concentrate and he just took off. The second half of the race was good. The first half of the race was bad” – Willie Mullins, trainer told the Racing Post

Sir Gerhard certainly wasn’t stopping that day at Leopardstown and with the Supreme Novices’ Hurdle, where Constitution Hill heads the betting @ 9/4 with Fitzdares (non runner, no bet), looking a harder race then it’s easy to see why Sir Gerhard connections might be preferring the Ballymore.

BACK SIR GERHARD @ 5/4 with bet365 for the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle

Note: Odds are subject to change