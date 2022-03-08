Cheltenham Bankers or Blowouts: Cheltenham Festival ante-post tips

In the build-up to the Cheltenham Festival the so-called ‘Cheltenham Bankers’ get most of the headlines as horse racing punters will have a view on either backing or laying the fancied runners at the head of the betting market.

With that in mind – let’s take a look at the main Cheltenham Bankers across the four days (15th-18th March 2022)

Did you know? On the opening day of the 2021 Cheltenham Festival, we saw three winning favourites

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

DAY ONE: Tuesday 15th March 2022

CONSTITUTION HILL @ 9/4 with Fitzdares

Race: 1:30 – Supreme Novices’ Hurdle

VERDICT: BLOWOUT

Caught the eye after two smooth wins at Sandown in December and more recently January in the Tolworth Hurdle. However, the form of that Tolworth Hurdle has since taken a few knocks with the second – Jetoile – finishing last in the Betfair Hurdle.

His trainer Nicky Henderson won this race in 2016 and 2020, but overall he’s only 2-from-39 since 1993. Will have some decent opposition too in Jonbon and possibly Sir Gerhard.

EDWARDSTONE @ 7/4 with Fitzdares

Race: 2:10 – Arkle Chase

VERDICT: BLOWOUT

Being an 8 year-old isn’t ideal in the Arkle – 14 of the last 15 winners have been aged 6 or 7. Therefore, if you are looking to take on this Alan King Arkle favourite, then you’ve got something to cling to.

Yes, he’s been very impressive in winning his last four races over fences, but with six overall runs over fences this is another trend against him – 15 of the last 19 Arkle winner had run just 3 or 4 times over fences.

HONEYSUCKLE @ 1/2 with Fitzdares

Race: 3.30 Champion Hurdle

VERDICT: BANKER

Many people’s idea of the ‘festival banker’ let alone the ‘day one banker’. Honeysuckle is the current Champion Hurdle champ and winner of all 14 of her starts over hurdles.

She won her third Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown last month and despite some saying she didn’t jump great that day it was only her second run since last April.

Appreciate It looks her main threat, but last year’s Supreme Novice Hurdle winner hasn’t been out since so have plenty of unknows. Therefore, with opposition a bit thin in the ground Honeysuckle is hard to oppose.

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

DAY TWO: Wednesday 16th March 2022

BRAVEMANSGAME @ 11/8 with Fitzdares

Race: Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase

VERDICT: BANKER

It’s likely that Galopin Des Champs will head to the Turners Novices’ Chase (Thurs) so that will pave the way for this Paul Nicholls horse here.

This 7 year-old has done nothing wrong in winning all four starts over fences and has already beaten one of his main rivals – Ahoy Senor – earlier this season at Kempton.

SHISHKIN @ 4/7 with Fitzdares

Race: Champion Chase

VERDICT: BANKER

Shishkin is looking for a famous Cheltenham Festival treble here in the Champion Chase after winning the 2000 Supreme Novices’ Hurdle and the 2001 Arkle Chase.

This 8 year-old is now 7-from-7 over fences and having outbattled his main rival Energumene last time in the Clarence House Chase at Ascot, has already shown he’s capable of beating that Willie Mullins runner.

TIGER ROLL @ 7/4 with Fitzdares

Race: Cross Country:

VERDICT: BLOWOUT

Festival stalwart now having won this race three times (2018, 2019 and 2021), and also the Triumph Hurdle (2014) and NH Chase (2017).

As we know, he’s also added two Grand Nationals to his name and is sure to be popular again in a race he loves.

But at the age of 12 he’s no spring chicken and he also comes here having lost his last three races heavily. Yes, two of those were in Graded races and last time he ran over a shorter trip of 2m4f, so had excuses.

Win, lose or draw – this could be the last time we see Tiger Roll on the track. The heart says bankers, but the head says he’s had some very tough races during his career and 12 years-old might just find some younger legs too good.

FACILE VEGA @ 4/5 with Fitzdares

Race Champion Bumper

VERDICT: BLOWOUT

With 11 wins in this race, the Willie Mullins yard have a top record.

They are sure to be mob-handed again too, with Facile Vega looking their main hope after winning his last two at Leopardstown in the style of a horse with a big future.

But we’ve only seen two winning favourites in the last 10 runnings of this race and with these lightly-raced sorts improving a lot from their opening runs, it can often throw up a shock.

The reports are that one of this main rivals – American Mike – is a fair sort too, so at the prices this Mullins horse – despite looking a top prospect – is worth taking on.

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

DAY THREE: Thursday 17th March 2022

BOB OLINGER @ Evs with Fitzdares

Race: Turners Novices’ Chase

VERDICT: BLOWOUT

Won the Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle at the Festival last season and is 2-from-2 over fences since switching to the bigger obstacles.

However, he’s not impressed that much with his jumping and it’s debatable what he’s actually beaten.

He could also face two formidable opponents here in L’Homme Presse and Galopin Des Champs which will give those looking to take Bob Olinger on plenty to be hopeful about.

ALLAHO @ 8/13 with Fitzdares

Race: Ryanair Chase

VERDICT: BANKER

With this race likely to cut up, it’s hard to see beyond this Willie Mullins runner, who has won his last two in great fashion.

The form of his last success over Fakir D’oudairies has since been fracked with that horse winning the Ascot Chase and let’s not forget Allaho is also the current champ in this race – winning by an easy 12 lengths last year.

He’s hard to oppose.

Bet £30 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page. Offer Terms Register a new account with Fitzdares and place your first bet at odds of Evens (2.0) or greater and get a matched Free Bet, up to £30. This offer applies to accounts who have joined from 08/02/22 only. This offer is only valid for new UK and Irish customers referred by selected affiliate marketing partners and triggered through the unique tracking URL in this page.

DAY FOUR: Friday 18th March 2022

VAUBAN @ 13/8 with Fitzdares

Race: Triumph Hurdle

VERDICT: BANKER

Was ½ a length second to Pied Piper (who could run here too) at Punchestown at the end of December, but met trouble in running that day so actually did well to finish so close.

He’s since won at Leopardstown (3 lengths) in the Grade One Spring Juvenile Hurdle – a race that’s often a very good guide to the Triumph.

That recent run suggests he’s progressing fast and is taken to go well here.

BILLAWAY @ 11/4 with Fitzdares

Race: St James’s Palace Hunters’ Chase

VERDICT: BLOWOUT

Second in this race for the last two seasons and is back for more.

Still only 10 years-old, which is a fine age for this Hunters’ Chase and warmed up with a good win at Naas last month.

Of course, he’s going to be popular again, but the concern is that he’s been beaten – albeit narrowly – in this race twice before, so rates little value around the 3/1 mark.

ELIMAY @ 5/2 with Fitzdares

Race: Mares’ Chase

VERDICT: BLOWOUT

Second in this race last season and looks to have a top chance of going one better.

This popular grey was a good winner (5 lengths) at Naas last month and at just 8 years-old can be expected to have more to come.

But she’s now been beaten twice here at Cheltenham and if running here might find hard opponents in Mount Ida, who came from the clouds last year at the Festival to win the Kim Muir Chase and Concertista, who was only just beaten in the Mares’ Hurdle here last season.

Interested in the Cheltenham Festival? Follow our guides:

Interested in the Gold Cup? Follow our guides:

Interested in the Grand National? Follow our guides: