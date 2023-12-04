Soccer

Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Plays Down Blues’ Links With Top Serie A Winger

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Sports Editor
2 min read
Chelsea Coach Mauricio Pochettino
Chelsea Coach Mauricio Pochettino

Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed nothing is going on between Chelsea and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, adding Napoli does not want to sell the winger in January, irrespective of the size of the offer.

Chelsea One Of The Many Teams Reportedly Interested In Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

In late November, ESPN reported that Chelsea were one of the teams keeping tabs on Kvaratskhelia. Real Madrid, Manchester City, Barcelona, and Newcastle United were also credited with an interest in the Georgian winger.

Under the ownership of Todd Boehly, Chelsea have signed many young players with big potential, and 22-year-old Kvaratskhelia fits that profile perfectly.

Romano Does Not Think Kvaratskhelia Will Leave Napoli Anytime Soon

The Georgia international could be an excellent addition to the Pensioners’ squad, but Romano insists the club have not made any moves to bring him to west London. In his Daily Briefing column, the Italian wrote (via CaughtOffside):

We had links between Napoli’s Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Chelsea this week but I can tell you guys, from what I am hearing at the moment is that Chelsea have not started any type of negotiations or made any contact for Kvaratskhelia. Not on the player’s side, not on the club side with Napoli, so the situation is completely quiet. 

I can also say that nothing is going to happen in January because Kvaratskhelia is not for sale. Napoli have a situation on their hands where Victor Osimhen could leave the club next summer, so their idea is to keep Kvaratskhelia and eventually sell Osimhen, in the scenario where they can’t agree a new deal with the striker.

The 22-year-old winger was in sensational form as Napoli marched on to the Serie A title in the 2022-23 season. Kvaratskhelia played 34 Serie A matches in his debut season in Italy, scoring 12 times and providing 13 assists. He also pitched in with two goals and four assists in nine matches in the UEFA Champions League.

The left-winger has been in excellent form this season as well, scoring four times and providing four assists in 13 games.

According to ESPN, Napoli value Kvaratskhelia above €100 million ($124.8 million), and since the player is contractually tied to the club until June 2027, they have plenty of time to wait around for the right offer.

Sushan Chakraborty

