Soccer

Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Blues Could Bid For West Ham United Target

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Chelsea Coach Mauricio Pochettino
Chelsea Coach Mauricio Pochettino

Renowned Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano has credited Chelsea with an interest in West Ham United target Mohammed Kudus. According to the journalist, the Blues are looking for a player of his profile and could make a late bid to sign him from Ajax.

Ajax have rejected West Ham United’s bid

According to Romano, West Ham United tabled a €42 million ($45.48 million) bid for Ajax midfielder Kudus on Tuesday (August 22) but saw it turned down. Since the bid was bigger than what Ajax accepted from Brighton & Hove Albion, Kudus might have been behind the dismissal. Shedding light on the complicated transfer saga, Romano wrote for Caught Offside:

“Keep an eye as well on Mohammed Kudus – West Ham had a new bid rejected yesterday by Ajax. The bid was €42m, add-ons included, but Ajax said no. The strange thing is that this bid was bigger than the one they received from Brighton, which they accepted, so the deal was in place but didn’t happen because of the player.”

Furthermore, Romano claimed that Ajax are hopeful of seeing some bigger European clubs table massive offers for their prized midfielder.

He added:

“But also, Ajax feel that in the final days of the window, some very big club could enter the race and offer big money for Kudus. 

“As for other clubs, let’s see what happens with Chelsea, who asked about Kudus in July. Keep an eye as well on Brighton to see if they try again, and Arsenal could also be one to watch because they called in June to ask about Kudus, but then they invested big money on the likes of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice instead.”

Chelsea are on the lookout for a creative midfielder

As per the transfer guru, a creative player is a priority for Mauricio Pochettino’s side. They are interested in Lyon talent Bradley Barcola, but the player is supposedly eager to join Luis Enrique’s Paris Saint-Germain. If Barcola remains out of the Pensioners’ reach, it would not be surprising to splurge on Kudus in the closing days of the summer window.

Kudus, who thrives in an attacking midfield position, has played 86 games for Ajax since joining them in July 2020, scoring 24 times and providing 12 assists. The 23-year-old sees his contract expire in June 2025.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Chelsea Coach Mauricio Pochettino
Soccer

LATEST Chelsea Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Claims Blues Could Bid For West Ham United Target

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  27min
Lionel Messi Will Play In The U.S. Open Cup Semi-Finals
Soccer
U.S. Open Cup 2023: 5 Players Lionel Messi Needs To Outscore To Become The Competition’s Leading Scorer
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  55min

Lionel Messi’s Inter Miami will take on Cincinnati FC in the first semi-final of the 2023 U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday night (August 23). If they manage to move past…

U.S. Open Cup
Soccer
U.S. Open Cup: 5 Most Successful MLS Clubs In The Competition
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  3h

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup, aka the U.S. Open Cup (USOC), is the oldest and arguably the most prestigious soccer cup competition in the United States. The competition was…

Al Nassr Star Cristiano Ronaldo Is The Most Followed Soccer Player On Instagram
Soccer
AFC Champions League: Cristiano Ronaldo Helps Al Nassr Reach Group Stage
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  4h
Erling Haaland Won The Champions League With Manchester City Last Season
Soccer
Top 5 Forwards Who Will Participate In The 2023-24 UEFA Champions League Campaign
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  21h
arsenal v west ham united premier league 1
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Shots Down Gabriel Magalhaes Exit Rumors
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  21h
fbl esp barcelona election
Soccer
Barcelona Decide To Cut Meals In Order To Overcome Financial Troubles
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Aug 22 2023
Arrow to top