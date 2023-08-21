Former England international Jamie Redknapp has claimed that Chelsea newcomer Nicolas Jackson should have taken his team’s penalty in Sunday’s (August 20) defeat to West Ham United.

Chelsea endured their first defeat of the 2023-24 campaign on Sunday afternoon, losing 3-1 to their local rivals West Ham United at London Stadium.

Enzo Fernandez’s Chelsea penalty lacked quality

The Pensioners got the golden opportunity to go 2-1 up just before half-time after the Hammers conceded a penalty. However, penalty-taker Fernandez failed to dispatch a convincing shot and saw it saved by West Ham keeper Alphonse Areola. Having received a lifeline, the Hammers did not look back and marched on to an impressive win, with Michail Antonio and Lucas Paqueta adding one goal each in the second half.

Speaking after the game, Redknapp claimed Jackson should have asked Fernandez to give him the penalty, as it was down the center-forward’s alley. On Sky Sports, the former Spurs man said:

“When Enzo Fernandez stepped up and took the penalty, I’d like to see Nicolas Jackson say, ‘I’ll take that, I’m a center-forward, I’ll put the ball in the back of the net, because if Jackson gets a goal, everything might happen for him.

“There were some positive things from him today, I liked what I saw but you get judged on your goals.”

Nicolas Jackson had a decent game against West Ham

Although he did not get on the scoresheet, Jackson did pretty well for himself on Sunday. The Senegalese striker completed 21 of 31 passes (68% accuracy) and created a chance. Jackson also impressed with his defensive shift, winning all three of his tackles, coming on top in seven duels, and making three recoveries. The 22-year-old, however, needed a bit of direction in his shots, with both his attempts landing off-target. The signs were positive for the most part and Mauricio Pochettino must feel pleased seeing Jackson’s commitment.

Chelsea, who finished in 12th spot last season, have endured a poor start to the Premier League campaign. Picking up only one point from two games, the west Londoners find themselves in 15th place in the standings. They will be desperate for their first win of the season when they square off against Luton Town on Friday night (August 25).