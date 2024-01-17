American Football

Chargers & Falcons Hold Interviews With Michigan's Jim Harbaugh As Search Continues For New Head Coach

Olly Taliku
Los Angeles Chargers and Atlanta Falcons have both held interviews with Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh, as their hunt for a new coach continues.

Jim Harbaugh To The NFL?

Jim Harbaugh was able to lead the Michigan Wolverines to college footballs biggest prize this season, as his side lifted the National Championship early in January.

The Wolverines had a sensational season this year that ended with an unbeaten college football campaign, which certainly turned heads in the NFL as the regular season drew to a close.

Harbaugh has a sensational record for every team he has managed and before he took on the job in Michigan, the head coach was in charge of the San Fransisco 49ers for a successful three years. Harbaugh never finished a season under .500 during his time in the NFL.

Both the Atlanta Falcons and the Los Angeles Chargers have reportedly held talks with Harbaugh in the hopes he might make a step up to the big time next year, as both teams look for a new head coach.

The Falcons parted ways with Arthur Smith at the beginning of 2024 following three unsuccessful years in Atlanta, after his side failed to make the post-season for a sixth consecutive year.

Atlanta have also interviewed Bill Belichick for the had coach job, after the New England boss was sacked on the back of his worst season in the NFL to date.

The Chargers on the other hand removed Brandon Staley from his position in charge at the end of December last year, as his side finished with a negative record for the first time in three seasons.

As well as Los Angeles and Atlanta, Harbaugh has also been linked with the Washington Commanders job as well was the vacancies at Chicago and Las Vegas – so a move back to the NFL seems more than likely.

