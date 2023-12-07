Through 12 games this season, the Chargers are 5-7. Los Angeles has lost some close games this season and that’s been their problem over the last few years. They are not able to finish games in the fourth quarter. Justin Herbert has been doing what he can to keep the team competitive. However, he can only do so much.

The Chargers’ run game has been below average this season compared to last year. A big reason for that is the season that Austin Ekeler has been having. He missed five weeks early on in the year and has not looked like himself since. Speaking to the media, head coach Brandon Staley said that Ekeler could see fewer carries in Week 14. That would mean that backup Joshua Kelley could see an increased workload vs. the Broncos.

Austin Ekeler could potentially see fewer carries in Week 14 and beyond for the Chargers

Chargers’ HC Brandon Staley, who has previously been firm that Austin Ekeler is the team’s top running back despite its rushing struggles, hinted that changes could be coming to the Los Angeles backfield, via @krisrhim1:https://t.co/kDAEcVxklt — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 7, 2023



In Week 1, Austin Ekeler exploded for 117 rushing yards, one rushing touchdown, and four catches for 47 yards. Sadly, suffered a high ankle sprain in that game vs. the Dolphins. He missed Los Angeles’ next five games in a row. Ekeler then returned in Week 6 for the Chargers after they had their bye in Week 5. Since his return, the 28-year-old has not looked like himself.

He’s had under 40 rushing yards in each of his last two games. The production is just not there this season for Ekeler and head coach Brandon Stayley hinted at changes happening. When speaking to the media, he told them there would be a “competition for carries”. Staley was insinuating that Ekeler could less fewer carries for the Chargers. He says that the team has been exploring their options and is trying to make adjustments.

𝗥𝗘𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧: With Austin Ekeler struggling, the #Chargers could possibly look to give more carries to backup Joshua Kelley, Head Coach Brandon Staley told reporters. “A competition for carries is going to be something that you can see happening.” Austin Ekeler had 14 carries… pic.twitter.com/0wJU4F3zYg — JPAFootball (@jasrifootball) December 7, 2023



The output that Austin Ekeler is giving the Chargers is not cutting it and Brandon Stayley is not afraid to make change. Los Angeles does have backup RB Joshua Kelley who has been solid when he’s played. In their last game, Ekeler had 14 carries and Kelley had six vs. the Patriots. That number could be closer to a 50/50 split in Week 14 vs. Denver.