The 2023 US Open is almost upon us as it gets underway on Thursday. Here at SportsLens, we have decided to take an in-depth look at the career of reigning Open champion and current LIV Golf superstar, Cameron Smith. This includes his net worth, career earnings and endorsements.

Cameron Smith Net Worth Hits $50 Million Mark

Cameron Smith embarks on another major week looking to add a first US Open to his CV. Arguably one of the best golfers in the world right now, Smith is set to compete this week at Los Angeles Country Club in California.

Going into another compelling golfing week, here at SportsLens we have decided to take an in-depth look at Cameron Smith’s net worth, career earnings and sponsorship deals. Cameron Smith’s net worth is estimated to be in the region of $50 million.

The 29-year-old is worth an absolute fortune and is one of the biggest names in the sport of golf. The Australian golfing superstar left the PGA Tour last year to join the highly controversial LIV Golf tour, but has seen his net worth catapult since making the switch.

Sportskeeda now estimates his net worth to be at least $50 million, based on his lifetime earnings. His move last year to LIV Golf was one of the biggest, with the Aussie guaranteed a $100 million purse for becoming a LIV Golf player.

Smith won his first major championship last year at St Andrews, the home of golf. He put on an incredible Sunday display, pipping Rory McIlroy and Cameron Young to the 150th Open Championship title. Just a few weeks later, Smith made the move to LIV Golf.

Smith’s net worth has also been heavily enhanced through ventures off the golf course too. His other main earners off the golf course comes through his various endorsements. Again, more on that later.

The career of the Open Championship winner has been an incredibly successful one thusfar, and a win at the 123rd US Open this week would further cement his name in the golfing history books. It would also come with huge controversy.

Cameron Smith net worth figure according to sportskeeda.com

Cameron Smith Career Earnings

Ever since Cameron Smith turned professional, he has had a meteoric rise to the top of the sport. His first solo win came at the Sony Open back in 2017 on the PGA Tour, and he has won a total of nine more times since. His most recent win came in September at LIV Golf Invitational Chicago, where he won by three strokes.

Now, in 2023, Smith will be hopeful of taking that next step in his career by winning the US Open this week. The golfing world will be against the Aussie and his fellow LIV Golf players, that is for sure. However, there is no denying that on his day Smith is one of the best golfers in the world.

Forget off the course earnings for a minute, purely just on the golf course on the PGA Tour and through LIV Golf, Cameron Smith has earned $38,732,400. The majority of these earnings have come from his time on the PGA Tour, but this figure also includes his win at LIV Chicago last September and his $11m+ earnings on the Saudi-backed golf league.

The career earnings don’t stop there thought for the Australian golfing juggernaut. According to spotrac.com, Smith’s career earnings in total equates to over $43 million. As mentioned, his official pay-outs are somewhere in the region of $38 million, but he has earned roughly $5 million more than that in total.

Smith’s most successful year to date in terms of career earnings was of course last year when he won The Open, The Players Championship, Sentry Tournament of Champions and of course LIV Golf Invitational Chicago. In total he won over $16m in prize money last year.

The 29-year-old is being heavily backed by bettors for more success this week, and the trends certainly back him up as one of the main fancies. More about Smith’s off the course earnings next.

Cameron Smith Endorsement & Sponsorship Deals

Another reason that Cameron Smith has a net worth of over $50 million and has earned upward of $43 million in his career is due to the fact he has various sponsors.

The 29-year-old has signed deals with numerous brands over the years and had added a significant amount to his wealth. The Aussie endorses Original Penguin, Titleist and Open Sky Group to name but a few. He also has a partnership with Team Paradox in which he promotes their art and science.

All in all, Smith earns roughly $1-2 million per year purely from his sponsors (source: sportskeeda.com). He plays with Titleist golf clubs and uses a Titleist Pro V1 golf ball, as well as sporting a Titleist bag.

As previously mentioned, Original Penguin are Cam Smith’s main sponsor. It is unknown exactly how much Smith is paid by the clothing brand, but in total he is making a serious amount of cash from his various sponsors.

All of these sponsors, along with his earnings on the golf course are all huge factors in the growth of Smith’s net worth.

