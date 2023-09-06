NFL

Browns Injury Report: Denzel Ward returns to practice on Wednesday, but is still in concussion protocol

Zach Wolpin
To open the 2023 season, the Browns have a Week 1 matchup vs. the Cincinnati Bengals. Besides a few players heading to the IR, the Browns have stayed relatively healthy. However, veteran CB Denzel Ward has been out due to being in concussion protocol. 

Ward was able to return to practice on a limited basis today. His status for Sunday is unknown and it may come down to a game-time decision. In five seasons with the Browns, Ward has played in 66 games and has made 65 starts. Concussion protocol is not taken lightly and Ward will only return once team doctors fully clear him.

Denzel Ward has a chance to play on Sunday if he progresses well over the next few days


Since being drafted by the Browns 4th overall in 2018, Ward has been a full-time starter in the NFL. The 26-year-old has still not played a full season yet, something to keep in mind. His highest total was 15 games in 2021 and his next closest was 14 games last season. Ward is a playmaker when he’s on the field and he knows how to find the ball.

The two-time Pro Bowler had 3 interceptions, 15 pass deflections, 2 fumbles returned for a touchdown, and 42 solo tackles. Ward is far and away the CB1 for the Browns this season. This Sunday, he’ll have his hands full guarding the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase. The star WR missed one of the two inner-division matchups last season. In the one game he did play, Chase had 15 catches for 119 yards and one touchdown. He’s not an easy player to cover, but Ward is Cleveland’s best chance to do so.


Concussion protocol is not a measured science for how long a player will be out. It roughly takes a week or so, but every player is different. Based on how Ward is practicing, it looks like he’s moving in the right direction to being ready for Sunday. It all comes down to if he can get out of concussion protocol or not.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
Arrow to top