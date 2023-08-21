Ahead of the 2023 season, the Cleveland Browns are hoping to have a more potent offense. Last season, they were 17th in the NFL with (21.2) points per game. Skill position players matter, but the team has also been looking to improve their offensive line.

Their current starting tackles are Jedrick Willis Jr. (LT) and Jack Conklin (RT). However, rookie Dawand Jones has been a star during the preseason for the Browns. He’s gaining a lot of hype and the team could use him as a starter this season if they feel one of the starters is underperforming. Jones is 22 years old out of Ohio State University.

Dawand Jones has the potential to be a legitimate starter for the Cleveland Browns in 2023

#Browns rookie 4th round pick, OT Dawand Jones, might end up being a gem for Cleveland. In 111 snaps as a pass blocker, he’s allowed 0 sacks and only 2 pressures. The 6’8, 375 pound lineman is impressing this pre-season.https://t.co/xulpXW3nKl pic.twitter.com/zy5JiIVuM1 — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) August 20, 2023



Through 11 snaps in three preseason contests, Jones has allowed zero sacks. All of his in-game reps have been at RT, but Jones has been seen at practice taking reps at LT as well. This was first reported yesterday by Camryn Justice. Yesterday was Jones’ first time with the Browns playing LT.

However, the six-foot-eight, 375-pound beast has experience playing LT in his time with Ohio State. In his first two years of college, he played LT and finished his career at RT. According to NFL insiders, the Browns believe that Jones is ahead of schedule in his development. If he continues to trend upward, he could be a starter at some early into the 2023 season.

.@Browns @dawandj79 has been one of my favorite players to study this preseason for his consistency and my belief that he can be a rock solid RT. Was very strong on 46/47 snaps with no penalties. So much to work with #DawgsInTheNFL #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/zye8hkTwwv — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) August 18, 2023



Even if Jones doesn’t start to begin the season, the team is training him to be their swing tackle. That’s why the Browns gave him reps at LT during practice yesterday. The Browns will play the Chiefs in the final preseason game this Saturday at 1:00 pm EST. Expect to see Jones get some in-game reps at LT for Cleveland.