Browns' rookie OT Dawand Jones has been impressive for Cleveland through three preseason games

Zach Wolpin
Ahead of the 2023 season, the Cleveland Browns are hoping to have a more potent offense. Last season, they were 17th in the NFL with (21.2) points per game. Skill position players matter, but the team has also been looking to improve their offensive line. 

Their current starting tackles are Jedrick Willis Jr. (LT) and Jack Conklin (RT). However, rookie Dawand Jones has been a star during the preseason for the Browns. He’s gaining a lot of hype and the team could use him as a starter this season if they feel one of the starters is underperforming. Jones is 22 years old out of Ohio State University.

Dawand Jones has the potential to be a legitimate starter for the Cleveland Browns in 2023


Through 11 snaps in three preseason contests, Jones has allowed zero sacks. All of his in-game reps have been at RT, but Jones has been seen at practice taking reps at LT as well. This was first reported yesterday by Camryn Justice. Yesterday was Jones’ first time with the Browns playing LT.

However, the six-foot-eight, 375-pound beast has experience playing LT in his time with Ohio State. In his first two years of college, he played LT and finished his career at RT. According to NFL insiders, the Browns believe that Jones is ahead of schedule in his development. If he continues to trend upward, he could be a starter at some early into the 2023 season.


Even if Jones doesn’t start to begin the season, the team is training him to be their swing tackle. That’s why the Browns gave him reps at LT during practice yesterday. The Browns will play the Chiefs in the final preseason game this Saturday at 1:00 pm EST. Expect to see Jones get some in-game reps at LT for Cleveland.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin has been a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily.
