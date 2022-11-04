Breeders’ Cup Picks On Fri Nov 4: Keeneland Horse Racing Tips

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

See below our Breeders’ Cup picks on Friday as we get going with ‘Future Stars Day’ at the Keeneland track. See below our 1-2-3 Breeders’ Cup tips for today’s five juvenile races, plus we’ve a stack of Breeders’ Cup free bets that you can claim in ANY US State.



Breeders’ Cup Picks For Friday Nov 4, 2022



It’s ‘Future Stars Day’ at the Breeders’ Cup today with five juvenile races that will give horse racing fans the chance to see some of the stars of tomorrow in action. We take a look at races and give you our 1-2-3 Breeders’ Cup picks for Friday.

Plus, we also give you the betting for the top four in each of today’s races from BetOnline, with other horses prices on offer by just heading to the BetOnline site – you can also grab a Breeders’ Cup $1000 Free bet with BetOnline (50% matched) if you max-out and deposit $2000.

Race 6, 3:00 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint Betting, 5 1/2f

1. LOVE REIGNS 2. Dramatised 3. The Platinum Queen

LOVE REIGNS has a top draw in 2 and can take this for the popular Wesley Ward yard, who have mopped up the last three runnings of this race. Last seen winning at Saratoga by 2 1/2 lengths and has won 2 of her three starts now. Irad Ortiz Jr, who has also won this race for the last three years, is the icing on the cake. Royal Ascot winner Dramatised and another UK raider The Platinum Queen can go best of the rest.

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker LOVE REIGNS 61/20 THE PLATINUM QUEEN 4/1 SPEED BOAT BEACH 7/1 DRAMATISED 8/1

Race 7, 3:40 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Betting, 1 1/16m

1. CHOP CHOP 2. Wonder Wheel 3. Chocolate Gelato

CHOP CHOP gets the call here with jockey Joel Rosario riding and having won this race three times in the last four years. This Brad Cox runner won her opening two starts over a mile and only went down a nose to Wonder Wheel (runs again) last time here at Keeneland. But she was bumped that day at a crucial stage and is expected to gain revenge this time. The Todd Pletcher-trained Chocolate Gelato, who is on a three-time, can go well too, but does have gate 10 to overcome.

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker CHOP CHOP 7/2 CHOCOLATE GELATO 4/1 WONDER WHEEL 5/1 ATOMICALLY 8/1

Race 8, 4:20 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf Betting, 1m

1. FREE LOOK 2. Meditate 3. Xigera

FREE LOOK represents the Chad Brown barn that have a cracking record in this race – winning the pot four times in the last 8 years. This 2 year-old is well-drawn in 4 and after impressing when winning at Saratoga in Sept wasn’t disgraced with a close silver medal at Belmont last time in at Grade 2, having also been bumped by the winner that day in the closing stages. Irish runner Meditate, who is yet to finish out of the top 2 from 6 races, can go well too plus the Bauer-trained Xigera has decent place claims.

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker MEDITATE 11/4 DELIGHT 8/1 FREE LOOK 9/1 XIGERA 9/1

Race 9, 5:00 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Betting, 1 1/16m

1. CAVE ROCK 2. Blazing Sevens 3. Forte

CAVE ROCK will be all the rage here and after bolting up in the G1 American Pharoah Stakes at Santa Anita last time out. He had stablemate National Treasure 5 1/4 lengths back that day and it’s expected to be more of the same here today and maintain his unbeaten 3-from-3 record. Looks an exciting prospect in the making for the Baffert yard. Blazing Sevens and Forte can do best of the rest.

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker CAVE ROCK 4/7 FORTE 9/2 BLAZING STEVENS 8/1 NATURAL TREASURE 10/1

Race 10, 5:40 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Betting, 1m

1. SILVER KNOTT 2. Victoria Road 3. Packs A Wahlop

SILVER KNOTT is expected to be hard to beat here and give the UK Charlie Appleby yard their fourth winner in the race since 2013. He’s won 3 of his last four races, with this only flop coming on softer than ideal ground. William Buick, who has ridden two of the last four winners of this contest, is also riding. The Aidan O’Brien-trained Victoria Road has a top draw in 1 and can go well too, with Packs A Wahlop looking a horse on the up and can get involved as well.



Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker SILVER KNOTT 13/10 I’M VERY BUSY 7/1 VICTORIA ROAD 15/2 ANDTHEWINNERIS 17/2

