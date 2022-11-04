Breeders’ Cup Picks On Fri Nov 4: Keeneland Horse Racing Tips

See below our Breeders’ Cup picks on Friday as we get going with ‘Future Stars Day’ at the Keeneland track. See below our 1-2-3 Breeders’ Cup tips for today’s five juvenile races, plus we’ve a stack of Breeders’ Cup free bets that you can claim in ANY US State.
Best Breeders’ Cup Horse Racing Free Bets
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000 50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $500 + $10 Casino Chip
1.
Claim Offer
2.
Claim Offer
3.
Claim Offer
4.
Claim Offer
5.
Claim Offer
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000
50% Welcome Deposit Bonus Up To $500 + $10 Casino Chip
Interested in the Breeders’ Cup 2022? See The Best Breeders’ Cup Betting Sites here
RELATED: See the Breeders’ Cup 2002 post times and race schedule with 14 races spread across Friday Nov 4 and Sat Nov 5.
Breeders’ Cup Picks For Friday Nov 4, 2022
It’s ‘Future Stars Day’ at the Breeders’ Cup today with five juvenile races that will give horse racing fans the chance to see some of the stars of tomorrow in action. We take a look at races and give you our 1-2-3 Breeders’ Cup picks for Friday.
Plus, we also give you the betting for the top four in each of today’s races from BetOnline, with other horses prices on offer by just heading to the BetOnline site – you can also grab a Breeders’ Cup $1000 Free bet with BetOnline (50% matched) if you max-out and deposit $2000.
Race 6, 3:00 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint Betting, 5 1/2f
1. LOVE REIGNS 2. Dramatised 3. The Platinum Queen
LOVE REIGNS has a top draw in 2 and can take this for the popular Wesley Ward yard, who have mopped up the last three runnings of this race. Last seen winning at Saratoga by 2 1/2 lengths and has won 2 of her three starts now. Irad Ortiz Jr, who has also won this race for the last three years, is the icing on the cake. Royal Ascot winner Dramatised and another UK raider The Platinum Queen can go best of the rest.
|Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint Horse
|Latest Odds
|Bookmaker
|LOVE REIGNS
|61/20
|THE PLATINUM QUEEN
|4/1
|SPEED BOAT BEACH
|7/1
|DRAMATISED
|8/1
Race 7, 3:40 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Betting, 1 1/16m
1. CHOP CHOP 2. Wonder Wheel 3. Chocolate Gelato
CHOP CHOP gets the call here with jockey Joel Rosario riding and having won this race three times in the last four years. This Brad Cox runner won her opening two starts over a mile and only went down a nose to Wonder Wheel (runs again) last time here at Keeneland. But she was bumped that day at a crucial stage and is expected to gain revenge this time. The Todd Pletcher-trained Chocolate Gelato, who is on a three-time, can go well too, but does have gate 10 to overcome.
|Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Horse
|Latest Odds
|Bookmaker
|CHOP CHOP
|7/2
|CHOCOLATE GELATO
|4/1
|WONDER WHEEL
|5/1
|ATOMICALLY
|8/1
Race 8, 4:20 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf Betting, 1m
1. FREE LOOK 2. Meditate 3. Xigera
FREE LOOK represents the Chad Brown barn that have a cracking record in this race – winning the pot four times in the last 8 years. This 2 year-old is well-drawn in 4 and after impressing when winning at Saratoga in Sept wasn’t disgraced with a close silver medal at Belmont last time in at Grade 2, having also been bumped by the winner that day in the closing stages. Irish runner Meditate, who is yet to finish out of the top 2 from 6 races, can go well too plus the Bauer-trained Xigera has decent place claims.
|Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf Horse
|Latest Odds
|Bookmaker
|MEDITATE
|11/4
|DELIGHT
|8/1
|FREE LOOK
|9/1
|XIGERA
|9/1
Race 9, 5:00 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Betting, 1 1/16m
1. CAVE ROCK 2. Blazing Sevens 3. Forte
CAVE ROCK will be all the rage here and after bolting up in the G1 American Pharoah Stakes at Santa Anita last time out. He had stablemate National Treasure 5 1/4 lengths back that day and it’s expected to be more of the same here today and maintain his unbeaten 3-from-3 record. Looks an exciting prospect in the making for the Baffert yard. Blazing Sevens and Forte can do best of the rest.
|Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Horse
|Latest Odds
|Bookmaker
|CAVE ROCK
|4/7
|FORTE
|9/2
|BLAZING STEVENS
|8/1
|NATURAL TREASURE
|10/1
Race 10, 5:40 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Betting, 1m
1. SILVER KNOTT 2. Victoria Road 3. Packs A Wahlop
SILVER KNOTT is expected to be hard to beat here and give the UK Charlie Appleby yard their fourth winner in the race since 2013. He’s won 3 of his last four races, with this only flop coming on softer than ideal ground. William Buick, who has ridden two of the last four winners of this contest, is also riding. The Aidan O’Brien-trained Victoria Road has a top draw in 1 and can go well too, with Packs A Wahlop looking a horse on the up and can get involved as well.
|Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Horse
|Latest Odds
|Bookmaker
|SILVER KNOTT
|13/10
|I’M VERY BUSY
|7/1
|VICTORIA ROAD
|15/2
|ANDTHEWINNERIS
|17/2
All odds correct at time of publish but are subject to change
RELATED: Breeders’ Cup Free Bets and Racebook Bonuses (Use In ANY US State)
RELATED: Breeders’ Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All Races
RELATED: Does Flightline Fit The Breeders’ Cup Classic Trends?
RELATED: Breeders’ Cup Classic Betting, Runners and Picks
Breeders’ Cup 2022 Post Times and Race Schedule
The 39th running of the Breeders’ Cup will be staged over two days (Nov 4 & 5) at Keeneland and the post times and broadcast schedules have now been published.
Keeneland racetrack will play host the Breeders’ Cup for a third time, with their previous meetings in 2015 and 2020 – you can see the Breeders’ Cup race times and full running order below for the 14 Championship races over Friday and Saturday (Nov 4 & 5) – see the latest betting for each 2022 Breeders Cup race below.
|Breeders’ Cup 2022 Times (EDT)
|Friday, Nov 4
|Distance
|Purse
|TV Channel
|3:00 pm Juvenile Turf Sprint
|5 1/2 f (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel & USA
|3:40 pm Juvenile Fillies
|1 1/16 mi
|$2 million
|FanDuel & USA
|4:20 pm Juvenile Fillies Turf
|1 mile (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel & USA
|5:00 pm Juvenile
|1 1/16 mi
|$2 million
|FanDuel & USA
|5:40 pm Juvenile Turf
|1 mile (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel & USA
|Saturday, Nov 5
|Distance
|Purse
|TV
|11:50 am Filly & Mare Sprint
|7 furlongs
|$1 million
|FanDuel
|12:29 pm Turf Sprint
|5 1/2 f (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel
|1:10 pm Dirt Mile
|1 mile
|$1 million
|FanDuel & USA
|1:50 pm Filly & Mare Turf
|1 3/16 mi (Turf)
|$2 million
|FanDuel & USA
|2:30 pm Sprint (Dirt)
|6f
|$2 million
|FanDuel & USA
|3:10 pm Mile
|1 mile (Turf)
|$2 million
|FanDuel & USA
|3:55 pm Distaff
|1 1/8 miles
|$2 million
|FanDuel & NBC
|4:40 pm Turf
|1 1/2 mi (Turf)
|$4 million
|FanDuel & NBC
|5:40 pm Classic
|1 1/4 miles
|$6 million
|NBC
$5,000 in Breeders’ Cup Free Bets If You Join All Four Leading Sportsbooks With Promo Code: INSIDERS
See below the best four Sportsbooks where you can place your Breeders’ Cup 2022 bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $5,000 to use on any of the US Breeders’ Cup horse racing action.
|Welcome Bonus
|Promo Code
|Minimum Odds
|Expiration Date
|Sign-Up
|BetOnline
|$1,000: 50% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|30 days
|Bovada
|$750: 75% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
|BetUS
|$2,500: 125% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-280
|14 days
|Everygame
| $750: 100% deposit match up to
|INSIDERS
|-200
|None
Content You May Like
-
-
- Best Horse Racing Betting Sites – Discover our list of the best sites to bet on horse races.
- Best Online Sportsbooks – We tested and reviewed the best US betting sites.
- Best Offshore Betting Sites – Compare top rated offshore betting sites for your next bets.
- Sportsbook Promo Codes – List of the latest sportsbook promo codes for your NFL bets.
- Best Sports Betting Apps – Guide of top rated betting apps available in the US.
- Best Bitcoin Sportsbooks – We compared the best sites when it comes to Bitcoin betting.
-