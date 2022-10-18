Breeders’ Cup Classic 2022: Betting, Runners & Keeneland Picks

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Breeders’ Cup Classic 2022 betting market is taking shape ahead of the Keeneland showcase race. We take a look at the main runners, the latest Breeders’ Cup Classic betting and give you our best pick for the Nov 5 race.



Breeders’ Cup Classic 2022: When Is The Race?



Run over 1m 2f and for 3+ year-olds, will be run at Keeneland racecourse in 2022

📅Date: Saturday November 5, 2022

🏇Racetrack: Keeneland

💰 Purse: $6,000,000

DID YOU KNOW? Trainer Bob Baffert Has Won The Breeders’ Cup Classic Four Times

Breeders’ Cup Classic 2022 Main Runners

FLIGHTLINE: The next big talking horse after winning all five starts and not just winning them – destroying his fields. The last success for this John W. Sadler-trained colt was an easy 19 1/2 length success in the Pacific Classic at Del Mar on Sept 4 – beating another possible Breeders’ Cup Classic winner Country Grammer (watch below).

Flightline is also the top-rated horse in the world at the moment and having stepped up to 1m2f last time out his critics, regarding stepping up in trip, were well and truly silenced. If he’s to maintain his reputation and enter the US horse racing hall of fame, then he’ll need to prove himself agai here. But, on what we’ve seen this season it will be a brave punter that takes him on. He’s the clear one to beat in this year’s Breeders’ Cup Classic and the Racebooks are taking no chances with his price heavily odds-on.

EPICENTER: Trained by Steve Asmussen, who won the Breeders’ Cup Classic in 2017 with Gun Runner. This 3 year-old has a consistent profile – winning 6 of his 10 career starts and has only been out of the first two once. He ran second in this year’s Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes, while more recently has got back on the winning trail with successes in the Jim Dandy Stakes and Runhappy Travers Stakes (watch below).

LIFE IS GOOD: The Todd Pletcher barn grabbed their sole Breeders’ Cup Classic win three years ago in 2019 with Vino Rosso, but they’ve got a fair chance of adding to that with this talented 4 year-old.

He’s won 9 of his 11 starts, including his last three, with the most recent being in the Grade 1 Woodward Stakes at Belmont At The Big A at the start of Oct (watch below). His only two defeats came in the Dubai World Cup in March, when beaten 2 1/4 lengths by Country Grammer, and last year at Saratogo when a neck runner-up in the G1 H Allen Jerkens Memorial Stakes to the useful Jackie’s Warrior.

Those looking to take him on might cling to the trip, with his best runs over 1m1f and his only try over 1m2f being a defeat in the Dubai World Cup.

TAIBA: Hard to ignore, purely as his 3 year-old comes from the Bob Baffert yard, that have won the Breeders’ Cup Classic four times since 2014. We last saw this Gun Runner colt winning the Pennsylvania Derby at Parx in Sept (watch below) and is one of the lesser exposed runners in the field with just five runs.

He’s won three of those races too, but his doubters might look to the Kentucky Derby, which is run over this 1m2f trip, when he trailed in 12th of 20.

DEFUNDED: Another from the Bob Baffert yard and would have an outside chance after winning the G1 Awesome Again Stakes at Santa Anita last time out – beating Country Grammer that day by 1 3/4 lengths (watch below).

From 12 starts, Defunded has won 4 times and been in the top three on 8 occasions.

The Bob Baffert Barn Has Won The Breeders’ Cup Classic Four Times

Over the years, trainer Bob Baffert has sent out four Breeders’ Cup Classic winners over and in doing so is the most successful trainer in the race.

Baffert’s wins in the Breeders’ Cup showcase race came in 2014 (Bayern), 2015 (American Pharoah), 2016 (Arrogate) and most recently in 2020 (Authentic).

Flightline The Breeders’ Cup Classic Favourite And Betting Pick



The John Sadler-trained FLIGHTLINE @ 4/9 with Bovada tops the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic betting market with this exciting unbeaten 3 year-old odds-on with all Sportsbooks – see the latest betting below, but at those odds this means the layers give Flightline a massive 69.2% chance of winning the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic.

We last saw Flightline bolting-up in the TVG Pacific Classic (watch below) at Del Mar on Sept 4 and that success made it 5 wins from 5 after also taking other key Grade 1 races the – the Hill ‘N’ Dale Metropolitan Handicap and the RUNHAPPY Malibu Stakes.

Breeders’ Cup Classic 2022 Betting

See below the latest betting ahead of the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday Nov 5

Breeders’ Cup Classic Horse Latest Odds Win Probability Bookmaker FLIGHTLINE 4/9 69.2% EPICENTER 5/1 16.7% LIFE IS GOOD 7/1 12.5% TAIBA 8/1 11.1% DEFUNDED 12/1 7.7% OLYMPIAD 12/1 7.7% HOT ROD CHARLIE 14/1 6.7% ART COLLECTOR 18/1 5.9% CYBERKNIFE 18/1 5.3% RICH STRIKE 18/1 5.3% COUNTRY GRAMMER 22/1 4.5% BAR THE REST 25/1 3.8%

All odds correct as of on Tues Oct 18 and subject to change

Breeders’ Cup Classic Trends For 2022 Keeneland Race

18/18 – Placed in the top 3 last time out

18/18 – Had won over at least 9f before

18/18 – Raced in the last 9 weeks

17/18 – Previous Group/Grade 1 winners

17/18 – USA-trained winners

17/18 – Returned 9/1 or shorter in the betting

13/18 – Had won at least 5 times before

12/18 – Won last time out

12/18 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old

10/18 – Unplaced favourites

7/18 – Had raced at Belmont Park last time out

2/18 – Winning favourites

4 of the last 8 winners were trained by Bob Baffert

In the 37 runnings to date of the Breeders’ Cup Classic – 4 year-old horses have the best record – winning 15, while 3 year-olds have taken 13 and 5 year-olds have won 10.

Recent Breeders’ Cup Classic Winners

2021 – KNICKS GO

2020 – AUTHENTIC

2019 – VINO ROSSO

2018 – ACCELETATE

2017 – GUN RUNNER

2016 – ARROGATE

2015 – AMERICAN PHAROAH

Watch Knicks Go Winning The 2021 Breeders’ Cup Classic Again

