Does Flightline Fit The 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic Trends?

Flightline is the next big US horse racing superstar in the making – he’s won all five starts to date and his next stop is the Breeders’ Cup Classic at Keeneland on Nov 5. But does Flightline fit the main stats based on past Breeders’ Cup Classic winners – or is there something lurking in the stats closet to take him on with?
Breeders’ Cup Classic 2022: When Is The Race?
Run over 1m 2f and for 3+ year-olds, will be run at Keeneland racecourse in 2022 and you can see the latest Breeders’ Cup betting on ALL 14 championship races.
📅Date: Saturday November 5, 2022
🏇Racetrack: Keeneland
💰 Purse: $6,000,000
See the Breeders’ Cup 2002 post times and race schedule with 14 races spread across Friday Nov 4 and Sat Nov 5.
DID YOU KNOW? Trainer Bob Baffert Has Won The Breeders’ Cup Classic Four Times
Breeders’ Cup Classic Trends For 2022 Keeneland Race on Nov 5
Use these key Breeders’ Cup Classic trends to find the best profiles of past winners of the race and apply them to the 2022 runners. See below how many trends FLIGHTLINE ticks, plus there’s actually a big stat the John W Sadler superstar needs to overcome!
- 18/18 – Placed in the top 3 last time out
- 18/18 – Had won over at least 9f before
- 18/18 – Raced in the last 9 weeks
- 17/18 – Previous Group/Grade 1 winners
- 17/18 – USA-trained winners
- 17/18 – Returned 9/1 or shorter in the betting
- 13/18 – Had won at least 5 times before
- 12/18 – Won last time out
- 12/18 – Aged 4 or 5 years-old
- 10/18 – Unplaced favourites
- 7/18 – Had raced at Belmont Park last time out
- 2/18 – Winning favourites
- 4 of the last 8 winners were trained by Bob Baffert
- In the 37 runnings to date of the Breeders’ Cup Classic – 4 year-old horses have the best record – winning 15, while 3 year-olds have taken 13 and 5 year-olds have won 10
Does Flightline Fit The Breeders’ Cup Classic Stats?
Top Three Finish (And a Win) Last Time Out A Must
A fairly big tick for most of 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic runners, including Flightline who has won all five starts to date. He was last seen bolting up in the TVG Pacific Classic on Sept 3 at Del Mar – winning that race by a remarkable 19 1/2 lengths (watch again below) – so this 4 year-old wonder horse in the making has a huge plus for these two trends.
Winning For Over 9f Is Key
With the Breeders’ Cup Classic run over a trip of 1m2f, then having proven winning form over this distance is a ‘must-have’. Up until Flightline’s last run, this was actually a trend that he would have fallen down on – with his opening four wins coming over 6f, 7f and 1m.
However, Flightline stepped up to 1m2f last time in the TVG Pacific Classic and after a facile 19 1/2 length win, we think it’s fair to say he stays this Breeders’ Cup Classic trip!
67% Of The Last 18 Breeders’ Cup Classic Winners Were Aged 4 or 5 & Won Last Time Out
The last 18 runners of the Breeders’ Cup Classic have seen 12 winners aged either 4 or 5 years-old. This stat was backed up again in 2021 with the 5 year-old Knicks Go taking the gold medal, but it’s worth pointing out the 2020 winner was the 3 year-old Authentic and we did see a trio of 3 year-olds win between 2014 and 2016.
However, the longer term trends still suggest the slightly older horses are the ones to side with as 67% of winners since 2004 have gone to 4 or 5 year-olds. While we are yet to see a winner aged older than 5.
Flightline at the age of 4 is, therefore, the perfect age so another big plus in his favour.
In the 37 runnings of the Breeders’ Cup Classic – 4 year-old horses have the best record – winning 15, while 3 year-olds have taken 13 and 5 year-olds have won 10
Just 11% Winning Favorites In The Last 18 Runnings
So, now onto the trend that might have Flightline backers a tiny bit scared. Since 2004, we’ve actually only seen two winning favorites of the Breeders’ Cup Classic – the meetings showcase race.
Since 2006, only American Pharoah has rewarded Breeders’ Cup Classic favourite backers and prior to that it was Saint Liam in 2005.
Therefore, this is quite an interesting trend for Flightline to have to overcome, who is currently @ 4/9 with Bovada and the clear favorite in the betting for the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic.
WATCH: Flightline Winning The 2022 TVG Pacific Classic
The top-rated horse in the world at the moment – Flightline – makes is 5-from-5 in the TVG Pacific Classic at Del Mar on Sept 3.
Breeders’ Cup Classic 2022 Betting
See below the latest betting ahead of the 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic on Saturday Nov 5
|Breeders’ Cup Classic Horse
|Latest Odds
|Win Probability
|Bookmaker
|FLIGHTLINE
|4/9
|69.2%
|EPICENTER
|11/2
|15.4%
|LIFE IS GOOD
|7/1
|12.5%
|TAIBA
|8/1
|11.1%
|OLYMPIAD
|14/1
|6.7%
|HOT ROD CHARLIE
|25/1
|3.8%
|CYBERKNIFE
|33/1
|2.9%
|RICH STRIKE
|33/1
|2.9%
All odds correct as of on Weds Oct 26 and subject to change
Recent Breeders’ Cup Classic Winners
- 2021 – KNICKS GO (16/5)
- 2020 – AUTHENTIC (9/2)
- 2019 – VINO ROSSO (4/1)
- 2018 – ACCELERATE (9/2)
- 2017 – GUN RUNNER (11/4)
- 2016 – ARROGATE (7/4)
- 2015 – AMERICAN PHAROAH (4/6 fav)
Watch Knicks Go Winning The 2021 Breeders’ Cup Classic Again
