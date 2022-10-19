Breeders’ Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races

The Breeders’ Cup 2022 excitement continues to build as Keeneland racetrack gets ready to host the 39th edition of US horse racing Olympics on November 4 & 5. We’ve a stack of Breeders’ Cup free bets to use, plus we’ve got the latest betting odds for ALL the 14 Breeders’ Cup Championship races and post time schedules.
Breeders’ Cup: When, Where & How To Watch On TV
The 2022 Breeders’ Cup Championships will be held at Keeneland racetrack in Kentucky.
📅Date: Friday Nov 4, Saturday Nov 5
🏇Racetrack: Keeneland: Lexington, Kentucky (Dirt/Turf)
📺 TV: NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and FanDuel TV.
Breeders’ Cup 2022 Post Times and Race Schedule
The 39th running of the Breeders’ Cup will be staged over two days (Nov 4 & 5) at Keeneland and the post times and broadcast schedules have now been published.
Keeneland racetrack will play host the Breeders’ Cup for a third time, with their previous meetings in 2015 and 2020 – you can see the Breeders’ Cup race times and full running order below for the 14 Championship races over Friday and Saturday (Nov 4 & 5) – see the latest betting for each 2022 Breeders Cup race below.
|Breeders’ Cup 2022 Times (EDT)
|Friday, Nov 4
|Distance
|Purse
|TV Channel
|3:00 pm Juvenile Turf Sprint
|5 1/2 f (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel & USA
|3:40 pm Juvenile Fillies
|1 1/16 mi
|$2 million
|FanDuel & USA
|4:20 pm Juvenile Fillies Turf
|1 mile (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel & USA
|5:00 pm Juvenile
|1 1/16 mi
|$2 million
|FanDuel & USA
|5:40 pm Juvenile Turf
|1 mile (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel & USA
|Saturday, Nov 5
|Distance
|Purse
|TV
|11:50 am Filly & Mare Sprint
|7 furlongs
|$1 million
|FanDuel
|12:29 pm Turf Sprint
|5 1/2 f (Turf)
|$1 million
|FanDuel
|1:10 pm Sprint
|6 furlongs
|$2 million
|FanDuel & USA
|1:50 pm Filly & Mare Turf
|1 3/16 mi (Turf)
|$2 million
|FanDuel & USA
|2:30 pm Dirt Mile
|1 mile
|$1 million
|FanDuel & USA
|3:10 pm Mile
|1 mile (Turf)
|$2 million
|FanDuel & USA
|3:55 pm Distaff
|1 1/8 miles
|$2 million
|FanDuel & NBC
|4:40 pm Turf
|1 1/2 mi (Turf)
|$4 million
|FanDuel & NBC
|5:40 pm Classic
|1 1/4 miles
|$6 million
|NBC
Breeders’ Cup 2022 Betting Odds
See below as we give you the top four horses in the Breeders’ Cup betting markets for all the 14 Championship races at Keeneland – note for the full market on each race head to Bovada where you can also get a $750 Breeders’ Cup free bet.
Breeders’ Cup Friday Nov 4, 2022
-
Race 6, 3:00 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint Betting, 5 1/2f
|Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint Horse
|Latest Odds
|Bookmaker
|BLACKBEARD
|5/2
|THE PLATINUM QUEEN
|5/2
|LOVE REIGNS
|7/2
|SPEED BOAT BEACH
|9/2
-
Race 7, 3:40 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Betting, 1 1/16m
|Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Horse
|Latest Odds
|Bookmaker
|CHOCOLATE GELATO
|3/1
|WONDER WHEEL
|4/1
|AND TELL ME NOLIES
|6/1
|CHOP CHOP
|7/1
-
Race 8, 4:20 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf Betting, 1m
|Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf Horse
|Latest Odds
|Bookmaker
|BLUE ROSE CEN
|7/2
|DELIGHT
|6/1
|FAIRY CROSS
|6/1
|COMANCHE COUNTRY
|7/1
-
Race 9, 5:00 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Betting, 1 1/16m
|Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Horse
|Latest Odds
|Bookmaker
|CAVE ROCK
|2/3
|FORTE
|7/2
|LOGGINS
|11/2
|BLAZING STEVENS
|8/1
-
Race 10, 5:40 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Betting, 1m
|Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Horse
|Latest Odds
|Bookmaker
|CAVE ROCK
|2/3
|FORTE
|7/2
|LOGGINS
|11/2
|BLAZING STEVENS
|8/1
All odds correct at time of publish but are subject to change
Breeders’ Cup Saturday Nov 5, 2022
-
Race 3, 11:50 AM: Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint Betting, 7f
Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker GOODNIGHT OLIVE 5/2 ECHO ZULU 5/1 KIMARI 7/1 SLAMMED 7/1
https://youtu.be/zOFVIAoF43o
Race 4, 12:29 PM: Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint Betting, 5 1/2f
|Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint Horse
|Latest Odds
|Bookmaker
|GOLDEN PAL
|5/4
|HIGHFIELD PRINCESS
|11/4
|CREATIVE FORCE
|8/1
|CASA CREED
|10/1
-
Race 5, 1:10 PM: Breeders’ Cup Sprint Betting, 6f
|Breeders’ Cup Sprint Horse
|Latest Odds
|Bookmaker
|JACKIES WARRIOR
|6/4
|JACK CHRISTOPHER
|5/2
|CODY’S WISH
|5/1
|ELITE POWER
|8/1
-
Race 6, 1:50 PM: Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf Betting, 1 3/16m
|Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf Horse
|Latest Odds
|Bookmaker
|NASHWA
|2/1
|ABOVE THE CURVE
|9/2
|DREAMLOPER
|7/1
|IN ITALIAN
|7/1
-
Race 7, 2:30 PM: Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile Betting, 1m
|Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile Horse
|Latest Odds
|Bookmaker
|JACK CHRISTOPHER
|7/4
|LAUREL RIVER
|3/2
|CODY’S WISH
|4/1
|LIFE IS GOOD
|5/1
-
Race 8, 3:10 PM: Breeders’ Cup Mile Betting, 1m
|Breeders’ Cup Mile Horse
|Latest Odds
|Bookmaker
|MODERN GAMES
|6/4
|KINROSS
|3/1
|ANNAPOLIS
|6/1
|BAYSIDE BOY
|7/1
-
Race 9. 3:55 PM: Breeders’ Cup Distaff Betting, 1 1/8m
|Breeders’ Cup Distaff Horse
|Latest Odds
|Bookmaker
|NEST
|27/20
|MALATHAAT
|3/1
|CLAIRIERE
|6/1
|SOCIETY
|7/1
-
Race 10, 4:40 PM: Breeders’ Cup Turf Betting, 1 1/2m
|Breeders’ Cup Turf Horse
|Latest Odds
|Bookmaker
|REBEL’S ROMANCE
|11/4
|BAY BRIDGE
|3/1
|NATIONS PRIDE
|9/2
|MISHRIFF
|6/1
-
Race 11, 5:40 PM: Breeders’ Cup Classic Betting, 1 1/4m
|Breeders’ Cup Classic Horse
|Latest Odds
|Bookmaker
|FLIGHTLINE
|4/9
|EPICENTER
|5/1
|LIFE IS GOOD
|7/1
|TAIBA
|7/1
All odds correct at time of publish but are subject to change
