Home News breeders cup 2022 betting odds for all 14 championship races

Breeders’ Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races

Updated

37 mins ago

on

breeders cup

The Breeders’ Cup 2022 excitement continues to build as Keeneland racetrack gets ready to host the 39th edition of US horse racing Olympics on November 4 & 5. We’ve a stack of Breeders’ Cup free bets to use, plus we’ve got the latest betting odds for ALL the 14 Breeders’ Cup Championship races and post time schedules.

Breeders’ Cup: When, Where & How To Watch On TV

The 2022 Breeders’ Cup Championships will be held at Keeneland racetrack in Kentucky.

📅Date: Friday Nov 4, Saturday Nov 5
🏇Racetrack: Keeneland: Lexington, Kentucky (Dirt/Turf)
📺 TV: NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and FanDuel TV.

RELATED: Breeders’ Cup Classic 2022: Betting, Runners & Keeneland Picks

Breeders’ Cup 2022 Post Times and Race Schedule

The 39th running of the Breeders’ Cup will be staged over two days (Nov 4 & 5) at Keeneland and the post times and broadcast schedules have now been published.

Keeneland racetrack will play host the Breeders’ Cup for a third time, with their previous meetings in 2015 and 2020 – you can see the Breeders’ Cup race times and full running order below for the 14 Championship races over Friday and Saturday (Nov 4 & 5) – see the latest betting for each 2022 Breeders Cup race below.

breeders cup

Breeders’ Cup 2022 Times (EDT)
Friday, Nov 4 Distance Purse TV Channel
  3:00 pm Juvenile Turf Sprint 5 1/2 f (Turf) $1 million FanDuel & USA
  3:40 pm Juvenile Fillies 1 1/16 mi $2 million FanDuel & USA
  4:20 pm Juvenile Fillies Turf 1 mile (Turf) $1 million FanDuel & USA
  5:00 pm Juvenile 1 1/16 mi $2 million FanDuel & USA
  5:40 pm Juvenile Turf 1 mile (Turf) $1 million FanDuel & USA
Saturday, Nov 5 Distance Purse TV
11:50 am Filly & Mare Sprint 7 furlongs $1 million FanDuel
12:29 pm Turf Sprint 5 1/2 f (Turf) $1 million FanDuel
  1:10 pm Sprint 6 furlongs $2 million FanDuel & USA
  1:50 pm Filly & Mare Turf 1 3/16 mi (Turf) $2 million FanDuel & USA
  2:30 pm Dirt Mile 1 mile $1 million FanDuel & USA
  3:10 pm Mile 1 mile (Turf) $2 million FanDuel & USA
  3:55 pm Distaff 1 1/8 miles $2 million FanDuel & NBC
  4:40 pm Turf 1 1/2 mi (Turf) $4 million FanDuel & NBC
  5:40 pm Classic 1 1/4 miles $6 million NBC

Breeders’ Cup 2022 Betting Odds

See below as we give you the top four horses in the Breeders’ Cup betting markets for all the 14 Championship races at Keeneland – note for the full market on each race head to Bovada where you can also get a $750 Breeders’ Cup free bet.

Breeders’ Cup Friday Nov 4, 2022

  • Race 6, 3:00 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint Betting, 5 1/2f

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker
BLACKBEARD 5/2 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
THE PLATINUM QUEEN 5/2 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
LOVE REIGNS 7/2 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
SPEED BOAT BEACH 9/2 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races

  • Race 7, 3:40 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Betting, 1 1/16m

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker
CHOCOLATE GELATO 3/1 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
WONDER WHEEL 4/1 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
AND TELL ME NOLIES 6/1 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
CHOP CHOP 7/1 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races

  • Race 8, 4:20 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf Betting, 1m

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker
BLUE ROSE CEN 7/2 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
DELIGHT 6/1 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
FAIRY CROSS 6/1 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
COMANCHE COUNTRY 7/1 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races

  • Race 9, 5:00 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Betting, 1 1/16m

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker
CAVE ROCK 2/3 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
FORTE 7/2 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
LOGGINS 11/2 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
BLAZING STEVENS 8/1 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races

  • Race 10, 5:40 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Betting, 1m

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker
CAVE ROCK 2/3 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
FORTE 7/2 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
LOGGINS 11/2 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
BLAZING STEVENS 8/1 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races

All odds correct at time of publish but are subject to change

Breeders’ Cup Saturday Nov 5, 2022

  • Race 3, 11:50 AM: Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint Betting, 7f

    Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker
    GOODNIGHT OLIVE 5/2 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
    ECHO ZULU 5/1 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
    KIMARI 7/1 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
    SLAMMED 7/1 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races

    https://youtu.be/zOFVIAoF43o

Race 4, 12:29 PM: Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint Betting, 5 1/2f

Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker
GOLDEN PAL 5/4 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
HIGHFIELD PRINCESS 11/4 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
CREATIVE FORCE 8/1 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
CASA CREED 10/1 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races

  • Race 5, 1:10 PM: Breeders’ Cup Sprint Betting, 6f

Breeders’ Cup Sprint Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker
JACKIES WARRIOR 6/4 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
JACK CHRISTOPHER 5/2 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
CODY’S WISH 5/1 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
ELITE POWER 8/1 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races

  • Race 6, 1:50 PM: Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf Betting, 1 3/16m

Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker
NASHWA 2/1 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
ABOVE THE CURVE 9/2 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
DREAMLOPER 7/1 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
IN ITALIAN 7/1 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races

  • Race 7, 2:30 PM: Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile Betting, 1m

Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker
JACK CHRISTOPHER 7/4 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
LAUREL RIVER 3/2 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
CODY’S WISH 4/1 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
LIFE IS GOOD 5/1 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races

  • Race 8, 3:10 PM: Breeders’ Cup Mile Betting, 1m

Breeders’ Cup Mile Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker
MODERN GAMES 6/4 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
KINROSS 3/1 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
ANNAPOLIS 6/1 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
BAYSIDE BOY 7/1 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races

  • Race 9. 3:55 PM: Breeders’ Cup Distaff Betting, 1 1/8m

Breeders’ Cup Distaff Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker
NEST 27/20 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
MALATHAAT 3/1 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
CLAIRIERE 6/1 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
SOCIETY 7/1 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races

  • Race 10, 4:40 PM: Breeders’ Cup Turf Betting, 1 1/2m

Breeders’ Cup Turf Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker
REBEL’S ROMANCE 11/4 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
BAY BRIDGE 3/1 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
NATIONS PRIDE 9/2 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
MISHRIFF 6/1 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races

  • Race 11, 5:40 PM: Breeders’ Cup Classic Betting, 1 1/4m

Breeders’ Cup Classic Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker
FLIGHTLINE 4/9 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
EPICENTER 5/1 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
LIFE IS GOOD 7/1 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races
TAIBA 7/1 Breeders' Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races

All odds correct at time of publish but are subject to change

RELATED: Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint 2022 | Highfield Princess Heads Betting

