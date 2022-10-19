Breeders’ Cup 2022 Betting Odds For All 14 Championship Races

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

The Breeders’ Cup 2022 excitement continues to build as Keeneland racetrack gets ready to host the 39th edition of US horse racing Olympics on November 4 & 5. We’ve a stack of Breeders’ Cup free bets to use, plus we’ve got the latest betting odds for ALL the 14 Breeders’ Cup Championship races and post time schedules.



Best Breeders’ Cup Free Bets



Breeders’ Cup: When, Where & How To Watch On TV



The 2022 Breeders’ Cup Championships will be held at Keeneland racetrack in Kentucky.

📅Date: Friday Nov 4, Saturday Nov 5

🏇Racetrack: Keeneland: Lexington, Kentucky (Dirt/Turf)

📺 TV: NBC, Peacock, USA Network, and FanDuel TV.

Breeders’ Cup 2022 Post Times and Race Schedule



The 39th running of the Breeders’ Cup will be staged over two days (Nov 4 & 5) at Keeneland and the post times and broadcast schedules have now been published.

Keeneland racetrack will play host the Breeders’ Cup for a third time, with their previous meetings in 2015 and 2020 – you can see the Breeders’ Cup race times and full running order below for the 14 Championship races over Friday and Saturday (Nov 4 & 5) – see the latest betting for each 2022 Breeders Cup race below.

Breeders’ Cup 2022 Times (EDT) Friday, Nov 4 Distance Purse TV Channel

3:00 pm Juvenile Turf Sprint 5 1/2 f (Turf) $1 million FanDuel & USA 3:40 pm Juvenile Fillies 1 1/16 mi $2 million FanDuel & USA 4:20 pm Juvenile Fillies Turf 1 mile (Turf) $1 million FanDuel & USA 5:00 pm Juvenile 1 1/16 mi $2 million FanDuel & USA 5:40 pm Juvenile Turf 1 mile (Turf) $1 million FanDuel & USA Saturday, Nov 5 Distance Purse TV 11:50 am Filly & Mare Sprint 7 furlongs $1 million FanDuel 12:29 pm Turf Sprint 5 1/2 f (Turf) $1 million FanDuel 1:10 pm Sprint 6 furlongs $2 million FanDuel & USA 1:50 pm Filly & Mare Turf 1 3/16 mi (Turf) $2 million FanDuel & USA 2:30 pm Dirt Mile 1 mile $1 million FanDuel & USA 3:10 pm Mile 1 mile (Turf) $2 million FanDuel & USA 3:55 pm Distaff 1 1/8 miles $2 million FanDuel & NBC 4:40 pm Turf 1 1/2 mi (Turf) $4 million FanDuel & NBC 5:40 pm Classic 1 1/4 miles $6 million NBC

Breeders’ Cup 2022 Betting Odds



See below as we give you the top four horses in the Breeders’ Cup betting markets for all the 14 Championship races at Keeneland – note for the full market on each race head to Bovada where you can also get a $750 Breeders’ Cup free bet.

Breeders’ Cup Friday Nov 4, 2022

Race 6, 3:00 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint Betting, 5 1/2f

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker BLACKBEARD 5/2 THE PLATINUM QUEEN 5/2 LOVE REIGNS 7/2 SPEED BOAT BEACH 9/2

Race 7, 3:40 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Betting, 1 1/16m

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker CHOCOLATE GELATO 3/1 WONDER WHEEL 4/1 AND TELL ME NOLIES 6/1 CHOP CHOP 7/1

Race 8, 4:20 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf Betting, 1m

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker BLUE ROSE CEN 7/2 DELIGHT 6/1 FAIRY CROSS 6/1 COMANCHE COUNTRY 7/1

Race 9, 5:00 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Betting, 1 1/16m

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker CAVE ROCK 2/3 FORTE 7/2 LOGGINS 11/2 BLAZING STEVENS 8/1

Race 10, 5:40 PM: Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Betting, 1m

Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker CAVE ROCK 2/3 FORTE 7/2 LOGGINS 11/2 BLAZING STEVENS 8/1

All odds correct at time of publish but are subject to change

Breeders’ Cup Saturday Nov 5, 2022

Race 3, 11:50 AM: Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint Betting, 7f Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Sprint Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker GOODNIGHT OLIVE 5/2 ECHO ZULU 5/1 KIMARI 7/1 SLAMMED 7/1 https://youtu.be/zOFVIAoF43o

Race 4, 12:29 PM: Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint Betting, 5 1/2f

Breeders’ Cup Turf Sprint Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker GOLDEN PAL 5/4 HIGHFIELD PRINCESS 11/4 CREATIVE FORCE 8/1 CASA CREED 10/1

Race 5, 1:10 PM: Breeders’ Cup Sprint Betting, 6f

Breeders’ Cup Sprint Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker JACKIES WARRIOR 6/4 JACK CHRISTOPHER 5/2 CODY’S WISH 5/1 ELITE POWER 8/1

Race 6, 1:50 PM: Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf Betting, 1 3/16m

Breeders’ Cup Filly & Mare Turf Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker NASHWA 2/1 ABOVE THE CURVE 9/2 DREAMLOPER 7/1 IN ITALIAN 7/1

Race 7, 2:30 PM: Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile Betting, 1m

Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker JACK CHRISTOPHER 7/4 LAUREL RIVER 3/2 CODY’S WISH 4/1 LIFE IS GOOD 5/1

Race 8, 3:10 PM: Breeders’ Cup Mile Betting, 1m

Breeders’ Cup Mile Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker MODERN GAMES 6/4 KINROSS 3/1 ANNAPOLIS 6/1 BAYSIDE BOY 7/1

Race 9. 3:55 PM: Breeders’ Cup Distaff Betting, 1 1/8m

Breeders’ Cup Distaff Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker NEST 27/20 MALATHAAT 3/1 CLAIRIERE 6/1 SOCIETY 7/1

Race 10, 4:40 PM: Breeders’ Cup Turf Betting, 1 1/2m

Breeders’ Cup Turf Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker REBEL’S ROMANCE 11/4 BAY BRIDGE 3/1 NATIONS PRIDE 9/2 MISHRIFF 6/1

Race 11, 5:40 PM: Breeders’ Cup Classic Betting, 1 1/4m

Breeders’ Cup Classic Horse Latest Odds Bookmaker FLIGHTLINE 4/9 EPICENTER 5/1 LIFE IS GOOD 7/1 TAIBA 7/1

All odds correct at time of publish but are subject to change

