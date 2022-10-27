Countries
Home News 2022 breeders cup free bets and keeneland racebook bonuses

2022 Breeders’ Cup Free Bets and Keeneland Racebook Bonuses

Author image

Updated

47 mins ago

on

8 min read

breeders NEWNEW

Fancy $5,000 in Breeders’ Cup free bets to use at the 39th running of the horse racing World Championships at Keeneland? Course you do – we can show you just how to claim these top horse racing Sportsbook bonuses anywhere in the US and without even having to place a bet!

50% Welcome Bonus Up To $1000

 Claim Offer

Double Your First Deposit Up To $1,000 + $10 Casino Chip

 Claim Offer

75% Crypto Deposit Bonus up to $750

 Claim Offer

125% Sign Up Bonus Up To $2,500

 Claim Offer

First Deposit Sports Bonus Up To $500

 Claim Offer

Breeders’ Cup Free Bets – Claim Your $5,000 Today

The excitement is building by the day ahead of the big two-day Breeders’ Cup horse racing meeting on Nov 4 and 5, which will be staged at Keeneland racetrack this year, and we thought we’d show you how to claim a cool $5,000 in Breeders’ Cup free bets so you’ll be onto a winner before a race has even been run!

Claim Our Breeders’ Cup Free Bets ANYWHERE In The US

Yes, anybody in the USA can use these Racebooks to bet on the races at the 2022 Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland on Nov 4 and 5, while you can see a full schedule Breeders’ Cup post times here. Just read on and we’ll show you how to sign up and claim horse racing free bets – worth up to $5,000.

So, Let’s Show You How To Claim Your 2022 Breeders’ Cup Free Bets

First up is one of our leading Sports Betting app at the moment is Bovada, and you can get an account with them by simply following our ‘step-by-step’ guide below and once you’ve seen this work we’ve got three more Racebooks with another $4,000 in bonuses. It’s like finding free cash in the street!

bovadaThe good news is this will also only take a few clicks and around 2-3 minutes and for your time you’ll be handed a $750 free bet (75% matched deposit) if you max-out your deposit. Oh, and you don’t even need to place a bet for your free bet to drop – just make a deposit!

What to know more about the 2022 Breeders’ Cup races? You can also see the latest betting on ALL 14 Breeders’ Cup races with Bovada.

  1. Click here to sign-up with Bovada
  2. Set up your account and deposit $1,000 with our betting promo code INSIDERS
  3. Receive your $750 free bet and start betting on horse racing on your mobile
  4. READ ON for to claim another $4,000 in Breeders’ Cup free bets
Place a bet at Bovada

breeders cup

More Breeders’ Cup Free Bets and Sportsbook Bonuses

We promised you another three top horse racing Sportsbooks that you can get under starters orders and claim a stack more Breeders’ Cup free bets with, so here they are!

EVERYGAME: Claim Your $750 Breeders’ Cup Free Bet

everygame logo

EveryGame are a Sportsbook that have a lot going for them too. They’ve a tasty $750 bonus at their disposal, which you can grab very easily and then use for the upcoming Breeders’ Cup meeting at Keeneland, where all eyes will be on the wonder horse Flightline as he bids to make it six straight wins in the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Nov 5.

Established in 1996, the Everygame Sportsbook have seen many other betting companies fall by the wayside. However, they have stood the test of time and with that secured a reputation that you can totally rely on and trust. With a wide range of US sports covered, including US horse racing there is plenty of choice, while the added extra is that they also reward users with a $750 sign-up bonus when you use our exclusive PROMO CODE INSIDERS.

  1. JOIN Everygame HERE
  2. Create your account and deposit with our promo code INSIDERS
  3. Deposit $250 (up to three times) and get $750 in free bets ($250 x 3)
  4. Start making your 2022 Breeders’ Cup bets
Place a bet at Everygame

BETONLINE: $1,000 Free Bet With Their 50% Match Deposit

betonline ag

BetOnline are next up and when it comes to wanting a trusted Racebook mobile app then these guys will be for you. The BetOnline service is so easy to use even novice punters will get to grips with it quickly and they’ve got one of the best Racebooks about.

This is, however, an honest review, so we’ll let you into one small negative – they currently don’t offer live streaming just yet, with their bigger focus being on giving the user the best betting experience prior to an event starting.

But, with a $1,000 free bet on offer still, then you can watch the action somewhere else – right?

The BetOnline goal is to support thousands of competitive odds and markets, over every sport you can think of betting on – including US horse racing and the upcoming 2022 Breeders’ Cup.

BetOnline also offer daily 9% horse racing track rebates for their customers and a $25 ‘risk free’ horse racing bet on your first wager placed on their Racebook.

BetOnline also accepts debit and credit cards, bank transfers, or cryptocurrency, so finding your preferred way to deposit will be a slick process.

So, yes, no live streaming, but a bundle of other pluses that also includes a 50% deposit bonus (up to $1,000) for new players with our PROMO CODE INSIDERS.

Can’t Deposit The Full $2,000 With BetOnline? Don’t Worry

Relax, this doesn’t matter – the guys at BetOnline will match your first deposit to 50%. So, even a $500 initial deposit will get you a tasty $250 Breeders’ Cup free bet. But, be aware this offer is only on your first deposit so if you can try and ‘max-out’ as much as you can! (min deposit is $55)

  1. JOIN BetOnline Today
  2. Open your account and deposit with our promo code INSIDERS
  3. Deposit $2,000 to unlock your 50% match bonus and get a $1,000 FREE BET
  4. Begin making your Breeders’ Cup free bets
Place a bet at BetOnline

BetUS: $2,500 Free Bet To Use At The 2022 Breeders’ Cup

betus

BetUS is the last of our four Racebooks to have an account with as their app offers everything their desktop offering does. Users have the option to place bets on 22 sports markets, including the 2022 Breeders’ Cup, plus parlays, live in-game betting, and so much more.

Yes, at the moment, special price boosts are not on the BetUS app, but they are always updated odds which gives their users the value to give them an edge over other bettors.

With a quick and ‘easy-to-navigate’ interface, BetUS also allows their customers to set-up push notifications and reminders when their chosen selection or teams are next in action – call it a sort of ‘Bet Alert’.

  1. JOIN BetUS Today
  2. Open your account and deposit with our dedicated promo code INSIDERS
  3. 100% sportsbook deposit match up to $2,500
  4. 25% casino bonus up to $625 (added bonus)
  5. Begin making your horse racing bets, including the 2022 Breeders’ Cup
Place a bet at BetUS

In Summary: $5,000 in Breeders’ Cup Free Bets If You Join All Four Leading Sportsbooks With Horse Racing Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below the best four Sportsbooks where you can place your Keeneland race meeting horse racing bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $5,000 to use on any of the US horse racing action at the 2022 Breeders’ Cup.

Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up
BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to 
 INSIDERS -200 30 days 2022 Breeders' Cup Free Bets and Keeneland Racebook Bonuses
Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to 
 INSIDERS -200 None 2022 Breeders' Cup Free Bets and Keeneland Racebook Bonuses
BetUS $2,500: 125% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -280 14 days 2022 Breeders' Cup Free Bets and Keeneland Racebook Bonuses
Everygame  $750: 100% deposit match up to
 INSIDERS -200 None 2022 Breeders' Cup Free Bets and Keeneland Racebook Bonuses

 

Get In The Breeders’ Cup Mood and Watch Flightline Romping To Victory In The TVG Pacific Classic Again

Breeders’ Cup Free Bets: More Sportsbook Bonuses

$750 Welcome Bonus
Use code BVD1000 with your first deposit. Wagering requirement: 5x for sports and horses, 30x for casino. Deposit using credit card or Bitcoin. Withdrawing before requirements are met forfeits bonus money and any winnings from the bonus money. Casino games are excluded. 		Claim Offer

Up To $750 Sign Up Bonus

Bonus code must be entered immediately after you deposit and before you place any wager. Offer subject to rollover requirements of 8x at minimum odds of 1.5. Maximum of $50 of each bet counts towards wager requirements. Cannot be used on horse racing. 		Claim Offer

50% match deposit bonus worth up to $1,000

This offer is subject to a 30-day time limit. Odds of at least 2:1 apply. This offer is limited to one bonus per new customer and first time deposit. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match welcome bonus of up to $1,000

No time limits apply. Minimum deposit of $50 to claim your bonus. You must bet on wagers with odds of 2.5:1 or more. 		Claim Offer

100% deposit match up to $500

The 100% sports betting bonus is capped at $500. You must enter the promo code XB100 to claim. Your minimum deposit must equal or exceed $45. The promotion comes with a rollover of 7x. 		Claim Offer

100% crypto bonus up to $1000

Max free play amount is capped at $1000. Minimum deposit to qualify is $100. Deposit must be made using cryptocurrency to claim. Offer can be used once only. Rollover is 10x. Redeemable only on the sportsbook. 		Claim Offer

150% welcome bonus up to $300

Minimum deposit applied of $20. Maximum bonus is capped at $300. Wager requirements: 15x rollover. 		Claim Offer

200% Welcome Bonus

 Claim Offer

50% deposit match up to $1000

50% deposit up to $1,000. You must enter sportsbetting.ag promo code SB1000 to claim the bonus. You must deposit at least $55 to claim. Wager requirement: the bonus comes with a 10x turnover. Deposits using Neteller and Skrill are not valid for this promotion. Validity period: 30 days. The offer is valid for the site’s sportsbook ONLY. This bonus is for new customers/first-time depositors in Canada and USA 		Claim Offer

