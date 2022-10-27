We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Fancy $5,000 in Breeders’ Cup free bets to use at the 39th running of the horse racing World Championships at Keeneland? Course you do – we can show you just how to claim these top horse racing Sportsbook bonuses anywhere in the US and without even having to place a bet!



Interested in horse racing? Grab more free bets, betting guides and tips here

Breeders’ Cup Free Bets – Claim Your $5,000 Today



The excitement is building by the day ahead of the big two-day Breeders’ Cup horse racing meeting on Nov 4 and 5, which will be staged at Keeneland racetrack this year, and we thought we’d show you how to claim a cool $5,000 in Breeders’ Cup free bets so you’ll be onto a winner before a race has even been run!

Claim Our Breeders’ Cup Free Bets ANYWHERE In The US

Yes, anybody in the USA can use these Racebooks to bet on the races at the 2022 Breeders’ Cup at Keeneland on Nov 4 and 5, while you can see a full schedule Breeders’ Cup post times here. Just read on and we’ll show you how to sign up and claim horse racing free bets – worth up to $5,000.

So, Let’s Show You How To Claim Your 2022 Breeders’ Cup Free Bets



First up is one of our leading Sports Betting app at the moment is Bovada, and you can get an account with them by simply following our ‘step-by-step’ guide below and once you’ve seen this work we’ve got three more Racebooks with another $4,000 in bonuses. It’s like finding free cash in the street!

The good news is this will also only take a few clicks and around 2-3 minutes and for your time you’ll be handed a $750 free bet (75% matched deposit) if you max-out your deposit. Oh, and you don’t even need to place a bet for your free bet to drop – just make a deposit!

What to know more about the 2022 Breeders’ Cup races? You can also see the latest betting on ALL 14 Breeders’ Cup races with Bovada.

Click here to sign-up with Bovada Set up your account and deposit $1,000 with our betting promo code INSIDERS Receive your $750 free bet and start betting on horse racing on your mobile READ ON for to claim another $4,000 in Breeders’ Cup free bets

RELATED: Does Flightline Fit The 2022 Breeders’ Cup Classic Trends?

More Breeders’ Cup Free Bets and Sportsbook Bonuses

We promised you another three top horse racing Sportsbooks that you can get under starters orders and claim a stack more Breeders’ Cup free bets with, so here they are!

EVERYGAME: Claim Your $750 Breeders’ Cup Free Bet

EveryGame are a Sportsbook that have a lot going for them too. They’ve a tasty $750 bonus at their disposal, which you can grab very easily and then use for the upcoming Breeders’ Cup meeting at Keeneland, where all eyes will be on the wonder horse Flightline as he bids to make it six straight wins in the Breeders’ Cup Classic on Nov 5.

Established in 1996, the Everygame Sportsbook have seen many other betting companies fall by the wayside. However, they have stood the test of time and with that secured a reputation that you can totally rely on and trust. With a wide range of US sports covered, including US horse racing there is plenty of choice, while the added extra is that they also reward users with a $750 sign-up bonus when you use our exclusive PROMO CODE INSIDERS.

JOIN Everygame HERE Create your account and deposit with our promo code INSIDERS Deposit $250 (up to three times) and get $750 in free bets ($250 x 3) Start making your 2022 Breeders’ Cup bets

BETONLINE: $1,000 Free Bet With Their 50% Match Deposit

BetOnline are next up and when it comes to wanting a trusted Racebook mobile app then these guys will be for you. The BetOnline service is so easy to use even novice punters will get to grips with it quickly and they’ve got one of the best Racebooks about.

This is, however, an honest review, so we’ll let you into one small negative – they currently don’t offer live streaming just yet, with their bigger focus being on giving the user the best betting experience prior to an event starting.

But, with a $1,000 free bet on offer still, then you can watch the action somewhere else – right?

The BetOnline goal is to support thousands of competitive odds and markets, over every sport you can think of betting on – including US horse racing and the upcoming 2022 Breeders’ Cup.

BetOnline also offer daily 9% horse racing track rebates for their customers and a $25 ‘risk free’ horse racing bet on your first wager placed on their Racebook.

BetOnline also accepts debit and credit cards, bank transfers, or cryptocurrency, so finding your preferred way to deposit will be a slick process.

So, yes, no live streaming, but a bundle of other pluses that also includes a 50% deposit bonus (up to $1,000) for new players with our PROMO CODE INSIDERS.

Can’t Deposit The Full $2,000 With BetOnline? Don’t Worry

Relax, this doesn’t matter – the guys at BetOnline will match your first deposit to 50%. So, even a $500 initial deposit will get you a tasty $250 Breeders’ Cup free bet. But, be aware this offer is only on your first deposit so if you can try and ‘max-out’ as much as you can! (min deposit is $55)

JOIN BetOnline Today

Open your account and deposit with our promo code INSIDERS Deposit $2,000 to unlock your 50% match bonus and get a $1,000 FREE BET Begin making your Breeders’ Cup free bets

BetUS: $2,500 Free Bet To Use At The 2022 Breeders’ Cup



BetUS is the last of our four Racebooks to have an account with as their app offers everything their desktop offering does. Users have the option to place bets on 22 sports markets, including the 2022 Breeders’ Cup, plus parlays, live in-game betting, and so much more.

Yes, at the moment, special price boosts are not on the BetUS app, but they are always updated odds which gives their users the value to give them an edge over other bettors.

With a quick and ‘easy-to-navigate’ interface, BetUS also allows their customers to set-up push notifications and reminders when their chosen selection or teams are next in action – call it a sort of ‘Bet Alert’.

JOIN BetUS Today

Open your account and deposit with our dedicated promo code INSIDERS 100% sportsbook deposit match up to $2,500 25% casino bonus up to $625 (added bonus) Begin making your horse racing bets, including the 2022 Breeders’ Cup

In Summary: $5,000 in Breeders’ Cup Free Bets If You Join All Four Leading Sportsbooks With Horse Racing Promo Code: INSIDERS

See below the best four Sportsbooks where you can place your Keeneland race meeting horse racing bets by using our promo code INSIDERS with each one. If you take advantage of all their welcome bonus offers, you’ll have a cool $5,000 to use on any of the US horse racing action at the 2022 Breeders’ Cup.

Welcome Bonus Promo Code Minimum Odds Expiration Date Sign-Up BetOnline $1,000: 50% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 30 days Bovada $750: 75% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None BetUS $2,500: 125% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -280 14 days Everygame $750: 100% deposit match up to

INSIDERS -200 None

Get In The Breeders’ Cup Mood and Watch Flightline Romping To Victory In The TVG Pacific Classic Again

Breeders’ Cup Free Bets: More Sportsbook Bonuses



Content You May Like