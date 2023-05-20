Horse Racing

Bovada Preakness Stakes Betting Welcome Offer: Get $750 in Horse Racing Free Bets

Andy Newton
With the Bovada Preakness Stakes betting welcome offer for horse racing bettors, customers who sign up ahead of the second of the US Triple Crown races of the year can redeem up to $750 worth of free bets to use on Saturday’s Pimlico race.

Can Kentucky Derby winner Mage keep his Triple Crown dreams alive?

Bovada Preakness Stakes Betting Welcome Offer — 75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

It’s the 148th edition of the Preakness Stakes this weekend as 8 horses will do battle to try and latest renewal of the ‘Run for the Black-Eyed Susans’

Those yet to register with Bovada can claim a 75% first deposit bonus all the way up to $750 ready for the horse racing action on Saturday.

How To Claim Preakness Stakes Betting Welcome Offer:

  1. Click to register with Bovada
  2. Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus
  3. Receive $750 in free bets

Terms And Conditions:

  • Minimum $20 deposit required
  • Only applicable on first deposit
  • Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

Mage Preakness Stakes Odds 2023: Kentucky Derby Winner The Pimlico Favorite

How To Place a Preakness Stakes Bet at Bovada

Here’s how to place your first bet ahead of the 2023 Preakness Stakes.

  • Find the ‘HORSE RACING’ section
  • Click on the 2023 Preakness Stakes markets and choose your bet
  • Select your stake and place it

Why You Should Join Bovada For 2023 Preakness Stakes Betting

Bovada is home to thousands of odds on a whole host of sports, but for those looking to bet on this weekend’s Preakness Stakes specifically, there is the chance to wager on traditional markets, plus other horse racing betting options like win, place and show, trifecta and exacta bets.

Which Horse Will Win The 2023 Preakness Stakes? Betting and Bookmaker Winning Percentage Chances

When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?

The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 7:01pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023
🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland
💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000
📺 TV: NBC and Peacock
🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage 8/11 | National Treasure 9/4 | Blazing Sevens 7/1

Main Reasons To Bet With Bovada:

  • Better odds and more player props markets
  • Age restriction: 18 years old
  • No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks
  • No taxes on winnings
  • Bet with crypto
2023 Preakness Stakes Trends: Key Stats To Help Find The Pimlico Winner

Preakness Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US. With 7 runners now confirmed you can also click on them to find their Preakness Stakes post positions and jockeys.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

Andy Newton

Horse racing and sports betting tipster and journalist that uses key trends and stats to find winners and new betting angles for readers. Andy Newton has leading industry contacts, including with some of the best horse racing stables in the UK. Has written for GeeGeez and was also the former sports betting editor of odds comparison site Easyodds and JuiceStorm. Has appeared on betting podcasts for MatchBook plus he has featured in the popular Weatherbys Cheltenham Festival Guide, ghost written for former top jockey Richard Dunwoody and has a monthly column in the Racing Ahead horse racing magazine. Now a regular on SportsLens, giving his views, trends, tips mainly on horse racing and football (soccer), plus specializes in long form SEO sports betting content for news, tips and all things betting on any sport. If there's a stat to be explored and it's a sport, he will find a betting angle.
Andy Newton

