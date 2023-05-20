With the Bovada Preakness Stakes betting welcome offer for horse racing bettors, customers who sign up ahead of the second of the US Triple Crown races of the year can redeem up to $750 worth of free bets to use on Saturday’s Pimlico race.



Can Kentucky Derby winner Mage keep his Triple Crown dreams alive?

Bovada Preakness Stakes Betting Welcome Offer — 75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750

It’s the 148th edition of the Preakness Stakes this weekend as 8 horses will do battle to try and latest renewal of the ‘Run for the Black-Eyed Susans’

Those yet to register with Bovada can claim a 75% first deposit bonus all the way up to $750 ready for the horse racing action on Saturday.

How To Claim Preakness Stakes Betting Welcome Offer:

Click to register with Bovada Deposit $1,000 and receive a 75% deposit bonus Receive $750 in free bets

Terms And Conditions:

Minimum $20 deposit required

Only applicable on first deposit

Maximum bonus is $750 per deposit

How To Place a Preakness Stakes Bet at Bovada

Here’s how to place your first bet ahead of the 2023 Preakness Stakes.

Find the ‘HORSE RACING’ section

Click on the 2023 Preakness Stakes markets and choose your bet

Select your stake and place it

Why You Should Join Bovada For 2023 Preakness Stakes Betting



Bovada is home to thousands of odds on a whole host of sports, but for those looking to bet on this weekend’s Preakness Stakes specifically, there is the chance to wager on traditional markets, plus other horse racing betting options like win, place and show, trifecta and exacta bets.

When is the Preakness Stakes 2023?



The 2023 Preakness Stakes will be run on Saturday May 20 at Pimlico racetrack.

📅Time/Date: 7:01pm (ET), Saturday May 20, 2023

🏇Racecourse: Pimlico, Baltimore, Maryland

💰 Purse/Winner: $1.5m / $900,000

📺 TV: NBC and Peacock

🎲 Preakness Stakes Odds: Mage 8/11 | National Treasure 9/4 | Blazing Sevens 7/1

Main Reasons To Bet With Bovada:

Better odds and more player props markets

Age restriction: 18 years old

No ‘Know Your Customer’ or credit checks

No taxes on winnings

Bet with crypto

Preakness Stakes Betting Odds

See the latest 2023 Preakness Stakes odds that you can get by joining up with the best offshore sportsbooks in the US. With 7 runners now confirmed you can also click on them to find their Preakness Stakes post positions and jockeys.

Note: Others on request and odds subject to change

