Bills News: Stefon Diggs Responds To His Brother’s Controversial Tweets

Anthony R. Cardenas
The Buffalo Bills are in a place that has been unfamiliar to them over the past four seasons. They have lost four of their last six games and didn’t look great in their wins, they’ve fired their offensive coordinator in the middle of the season, and there are serious questions being raised about whether their Super Bowl window remains open or not.

But one thing is not new, and that is the potential unhappiness of Stefon Diggs.

Could Be Last Few Games For Diggs With The Bills

The arrival of Diggs in Buffalo marked the beginning of the Bills being championship contenders. He was one of the best up-and-coming wide receivers in the league in Minnesota, but entered his prime when he teamed up with quarterback Josh Allen. He has been a Pro Bowl selection in each of the past three seasons and has two All-Pro nods in that time as well, and he led the league in catches and yards in 2020.

There have, however, always been rumors and whispers about Diggs not being totally happy with his situation. There were reports of behind-the-scenes issues in the locker room, and we have seen frustrations boil over between him and Allen on the sidelines on more than one occasion.

Things may have come to a boiling point during the current rough stretch for the Bills. After the heartbreaking loss on Monday night to the Broncos, Stefon’s brother Trevon took to Twitter to express his desire to see his sibling finally leave Buffalo:

There was a media storm around the situation late Monday, and on Tuesday, the Cowboys’ defensive back doubled down, taking a clear shot at Allen:

Is The Relationship Between Diggs And Allen Repairable?

Allen has come under plenty of scrutiny this week, as it was his turnover issue that caused many of the problems for the Bills against the Broncos. He has seemed to regress back into the reckless version of himself, as he is once again on pace to lead the league in interceptions. Since entering the league, no player in the NFL has turned the ball over more.

On Thursday, Stefon was asked about his brother’s tweets, which are still visible on his timeline:

“I’m not responsible for how other people feel. If you want to know how he feels, you have to take it up with him.”

There is a general belief that we are about to see the final handful of games for Stefon Diggs in Buffalo. Even before the most recent incident, signs were pointing to him making an exit in the near future. But he didn’t do much in the way of putting his brother’s comments to rest, and the unhappiness seems to be apparent.

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He has written for FanSided, both as a site expert and editor at A Royal Pain and contributor at PhinPhanatic. Growing up in and around Nevada, Anthony has extensive knowledge of sports gambling. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
