NFL Odds: Bills Playoff Odds Now +200 After MNF Loss To Denver

Owen Jones
The Buffalo Bills are now +200 to make the playoffs according to New York sportsbooks after a loss to the Denver Broncos on Monday Night Football.

 

The Bills lost on a last minute field goal losing 24-22. Broncos kicker Will Lutz missed the game winning field goal initially, but Buffalo had 12 men on the field and Lutz had a second chance at a game winning foeld goal five yards shorter. Lutz easily made the 36 yard field goal and the Bills fall to a very disappointing 5-5 on the season.

Joe Brady

As they sit at 5-5, the Bills fired offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey and have named Joe Brady the new OC. Maybe this is a step in the right direction, but the blame cannot be all on the OC. Josh Allen leads the NFL in interceptions with 11 and this Bills defense has not been what it once was. There have been so many injuries to key defensive pieces like Tredavious White and Matt Milano. Von Miller has still not been a full-time player coming off his knee injury. The Bills will need his presence desperately as the leader of that defense.

The switch to Joe Brady at OC can only boost this offense. The Bills need some sort of change, and this move proves that the Bills needed to make some sort of change to still compete for a playoff spot. Buffalo does have the talent to make a run to the playoffs, but the schedule is very tough. The next four games include the Jets, Eagles, Chiefs, and Cowboys. This may be one of the tougher four-game stretches in the NFL right now. Given the next four games, it is not surprising that the Bills playoffs odds is at plus money right now. It remains to be seen if they will make the playoffs, which will be an end to a very disappointing season.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
