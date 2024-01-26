American Football

Best NFL Championship Round Anytime Touchdown Scorer Prop Bets

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
Isiah Pacheco
Isiah Pacheco

Ahead of this weekend’s two NFL Championship games, we have selected our favorite anytime touchdown player prop picks for both the NFC & AFC matches on Sunday.

How To Bet On The NFL Championship Round With BetOnline

  1. Create a BetOnline account
  2. Deposit up to $2000
  3. Receive your free bet of up to $1000
  4. Place your Championship round bets
$1000 Welcome Bonus T&Cs apply, 18+, Available in ALL US States

T&Cs apply, 18+, Available in ALL US States

 Claim Offer

 NFL Championship Round Touchdown Scorer Prop Bets

  • Isiah Pacheco anytime touchdown scorer (+125)
  • Zay Flowers anytime touchdown scorer (+175)
  • David Montgomery anytime touchdown scorer (+140)
  • Brandon Aiyuk anytime touchdown scorer (+100)

Championship Round Touchdown Bet 1: Isiah Pacheco anytime touchdown scorer (+125)

The first Championship game coming up this weekend is the AFC match between Kansas City and Baltimore and our first pick for  that game is Isiah Pacheco to score.

Pacheco is +125 with the best NFL sportsbooks to score a touchdown anytime this weekend, which we certainly wouldn’t shy away from with the Chiefs running back’s recent record.

With seven touchdowns in his last six games Pacheco is in the form of his life and at the perfect time as well, as the Chiefs look to advance to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in the last five years.

Bet on Isiah Pacheco anytime touchdown scorer (+125) now

Championship Round Touchdown Bet 2: Zay Flowers anytime touchdown scorer (+175)

Zay Flowers has impressed in his rookie season this year and we are backing the Baltimore wide receiver to score this weekend, in just his second career playoff game.

Flowers ended the season with his best form to date and despite not scoring in the Divisional round last weekend, he has still recorded five touchdowns in his last six games.

With more targets now than ever for Flowers, finding his way into the red zone on Sunday afternoon may not be as difficult as it seems for the rookie.

Bet on Zay Flowers anytime touchdown scorer (+175) now

Championship Round Touchdown Bet 3: David Montgomery anytime touchdown scorer (+140)

The NFC Championship game kicks off just after the AFC match has finished on Sunday, with Detroit taking on San Francisco at Levi’s Stadium.

Although Detroit are heavy underdogs for Sunday’s match they should still find a way to score at least one touchdown against the 49ers and our pick for the road team is David Montgomery to score.

Montgomery scored four games in a row heading into the post-season, but he failed to score last weekend in the Divisional round, snapping his hot scoring form. No other player has scored as many touchdowns for the Lions as David Montgomery this season.

Bet on David Montgomery anytime touchdown scorer (+140) now

Championship Round Touchdown Bet 4: Brandon Aiyuk anytime touchdown scorer (+100)

There is still speculation surrounding the availability of Deebo Samuel this weekend for San Francisco, after the wide receiver picked up a serious looking shoulder injury against the Packers last week.

With Samuel’s fitness still questionable heading into the NFC Championship game on Sunday, Brandon Aiyuk may see more catches in the 49ers most important game this year.

Aiyuk has caught seven touchdown passes this season in an impressive year and he is priced at +100 to score anytime on Sunday against Detroit.

Bet on Brandon Aiyuk anytime touchdown scorer (+100) now

 

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From American Football

Latest news

View all
Jared Goff Lions pic
American Football

LATEST Jared Goff Net Worth: Career Earnings Of The Detroit Lions Quarterback Ahead of NFC Championship Game

Author image James Chittick  •  Jan 26 2024
Isiah Pacheco
American Football
Best NFL Championship Round Anytime Touchdown Scorer Prop Bets
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 26 2024

Ahead of this weekend’s two NFL Championship games, we have selected our favorite anytime touchdown player prop picks for both the NFC & AFC matches on Sunday. How To Bet…

David Montgomery Lions pic
American Football
David Montgomery Player Prop Best Bets vs 49ers – NFC Championship Betting
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 26 2024

Ahead of the NFC Championship game, we have selected our favorite player prop bets for Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery. David Montgomery NFC Championship Player Prop Picks Montgomery anytime…

American Football
Brock Purdy Net Worth: Career Earnings Of Former Mr Irrelevant On The Verge Of The Super Bowl
Author image James Chittick  •  Jan 26 2024
sam laporta
American Football
Sam LaPorta Player Prop Best Bets vs 49ers – NFC Championship Betting
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 26 2024
rsz lamar jackson
American Football
Lamar Jackson Net Worth: Career Earnings And Salary Of The NFL’s Highest Paid Player
Author image James Chittick  •  Jan 25 2024
Odell Beckham Jr. Ravens pic 1
American Football
How To Bet On Baltimore Ravens vs Kansas City Chiefs In Maryland – MD Sports Betting Sites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Jan 24 2024
Arrow to top