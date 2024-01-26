Ahead of this weekend’s two NFL Championship games, we have selected our favorite anytime touchdown player prop picks for both the NFC & AFC matches on Sunday.

How To Bet On The NFL Championship Round With BetOnline

Create a BetOnline account Deposit up to $2000 Receive your free bet of up to $1000 Place your Championship round bets

NFL Championship Round Touchdown Scorer Prop Bets

Isiah Pacheco anytime touchdown scorer (+125)

Zay Flowers anytime touchdown scorer (+175)

David Montgomery anytime touchdown scorer (+140)

Brandon Aiyuk anytime touchdown scorer (+100)

Championship Round Touchdown Bet 1: Isiah Pacheco anytime touchdown scorer (+125)

The first Championship game coming up this weekend is the AFC match between Kansas City and Baltimore and our first pick for that game is Isiah Pacheco to score.

Pacheco is +125 with the best NFL sportsbooks to score a touchdown anytime this weekend, which we certainly wouldn’t shy away from with the Chiefs running back’s recent record.

With seven touchdowns in his last six games Pacheco is in the form of his life and at the perfect time as well, as the Chiefs look to advance to the Super Bowl for the fourth time in the last five years.

Championship Round Touchdown Bet 2: Zay Flowers anytime touchdown scorer (+175)

Zay Flowers has impressed in his rookie season this year and we are backing the Baltimore wide receiver to score this weekend, in just his second career playoff game.

Flowers ended the season with his best form to date and despite not scoring in the Divisional round last weekend, he has still recorded five touchdowns in his last six games.

With more targets now than ever for Flowers, finding his way into the red zone on Sunday afternoon may not be as difficult as it seems for the rookie.

Championship Round Touchdown Bet 3: David Montgomery anytime touchdown scorer (+140)

The NFC Championship game kicks off just after the AFC match has finished on Sunday, with Detroit taking on San Francisco at Levi’s Stadium.

Although Detroit are heavy underdogs for Sunday’s match they should still find a way to score at least one touchdown against the 49ers and our pick for the road team is David Montgomery to score.

Montgomery scored four games in a row heading into the post-season, but he failed to score last weekend in the Divisional round, snapping his hot scoring form. No other player has scored as many touchdowns for the Lions as David Montgomery this season.

Championship Round Touchdown Bet 4: Brandon Aiyuk anytime touchdown scorer (+100)

There is still speculation surrounding the availability of Deebo Samuel this weekend for San Francisco, after the wide receiver picked up a serious looking shoulder injury against the Packers last week.

With Samuel’s fitness still questionable heading into the NFC Championship game on Sunday, Brandon Aiyuk may see more catches in the 49ers most important game this year.

Aiyuk has caught seven touchdown passes this season in an impressive year and he is priced at +100 to score anytime on Sunday against Detroit.