Best 5 Touchdowns From Week 3 NFL Sunday

Week 3’s NFL Sunday provided us with some awesome matchups including Bucs vs Packers which saw Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers face off in an epic duel. There were also several unreal touchdowns in yesterday’s games and here are the top 5.

5. DK Metcalf vs Falcons

The first touchdown in our top 5 is DK Metcalf’s against the Falcons. The wide receiver has had a slow start to the new NFL season but finally got his first touchdown in a tightly contested game vs the Falcons.

Metcalf rose above the defense in the endzone and caught a dart from Geno Smith. The Seahawks went on to lose the game 27-23 but at 17-17 the WR caught another but found himself just off the back of the endzone.

4. K.J. Osborn vs Detroit Lions

The next touchdown in our top 5 comes from K.J. Osborn of the Minnesota Vikings in yesterday’s game against the Detroit Lions.

The touchdown in question came in the last 50 seconds of the fourth quarter and Osborns catch won the Vikings the game by 4 points. QB Cousins lofted a 28-yard throw to Osborn who was free on the right side of the endzone.

This touchdown cemented the Lions meltdown after blowing a 10-point lead.

Kirk ➡️ K.J. Osborn to take the lead!pic.twitter.com/ljuTY6wEO8 — Football Outsiders (@fboutsiders) September 25, 2022

3. Jelani Woods vs Kansas City Chiefs

Moving to third in our list and in comes another match winning touchdown, this time from Jelani Woods of the Indianapolis Colts.

In yet another tightly contested game a last-minute touchdown won the game. With 29 seconds left on the clock, Matt Ryan found Woods in the endzone to cause pandemonium at the Lucas Oil Stadium.

The touchdown earned the Colts a shock win over one of the Super Bowl favorites in a game which caused a heated exchange between Mahomes and Chiefs coach Eric Bieniemy.

2. Marquez Callaway vs Carolina Panthers

Now as we move to the end of the list, we move on from game winning touchdowns to unbelievable catches in the endzone.

In a game which Saints fans had little to cheer about after losing 22-14, Callaway provided a moment of brilliance to get fans off their seats. The wide receiver plucked the ball out of the air with one hand after some brilliant movement to find space.

1. Shenault Jr. vs New Orleans Saints

Now for number one in the list it’s another touchdown from the game at the Bank of America Stadium. In a game that the Panthers dominated Shenault Jr. found his moment to shine.

In what is his first catch for the Panthers the wide receiver scored a massive 67-yard touchdown weaving through several saints’ defenders.