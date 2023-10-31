Inter Miami superstar Lionel Messi won his record-extending eighth Ballon d’Or at a star-studded event at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris on Monday night (October 30). Having become the first active Major League Soccer (MLS) player in history to win the accolade, Messi briefly discussed his future, saying that he fully intends to return to Barcelona, hinting that a managerial role could be on the cards.

Lionel Messi Wants To Return To Barcelona, But Possibly Not As A Player

Messi, who is the second-oldest player in history to win the Ballon d’Or, was heavily linked with a return to Camp Nou during the summer transfer window. Ultimately, Barca could not free up the funds needed to bring Messi and the Argentine happily agreed to take his talents to the United States.

After Inter Miami failed to make the MLS Cup Playoffs, multiple reports linked Messi with a loan transfer to Barca, but the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner dismissed them shortly after. On Monday, he was once again asked whether he would return to his boyhood club. The 36-year-old said he wanted to return to the club that helped him become the player he was but said he was not entertaining the idea just yet.

Messi said (via Football Espana):

“Barca is the club that saw me grow, that gave me everything, that I love and I also gave everything. Why not return to the club? But it is not something I think about now.”

The Argentina skipper then declared that he would return to Barca, hinting that he might even consider taking up a coaching role.

The No. 10 added:

“Being a manager is something that attracts me, but everything can change. One day I will be living in Barcelona, I’m going to be close to the club in one way or another. I’m going to be linked to that home, and I don’t know what could happen.”

Lionel Messi Could Become An Excellent Manager

Messi is one of the most intelligent players the game has ever seen. He knows how to pick out his teammates, keep the ball even under extreme pressure, and score goals that take the defenders out of the equation. When he is on song, there is hardly a player who can keep up with him. Of course, being a great player does not guarantee managerial success, but Messi seemingly has everything in his locker to make it big.

Being a world-class player, he knows everything there is to know about the tactical side of things. He has also proven himself to be a great captain, meaning he would not have trouble keeping dressing room egos in check. Lastly, he would have the entire crew at Barcelona supporting him if he decides to become a manager there, which should give him a leg up.

If the stars align, soccer fans could continue to see Messi in action for the foreseeable future.