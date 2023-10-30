Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde will reportedly finish in second place, behind Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham, in the race for the 2023 Golden Boy Award.

Barcelona’s Dominance To End In November

In 2003, Italian outlet Tuttosport inaugurated the Golden Boy Award, which has since become one of the most prestigious trophies an under-21 player can win. The accolade, which honors the most exceptional U-21 male soccer player over the calendar year in Europe, has been won by the likes of Lionel Messi, Wayne Rooney, and Erling Haaland, amongst others.

The Golden Boy Award has gone to Barcelona youngsters in each of the last two iterations. In 2021, Barca’s star midfielder Pedri claimed the award, while his teammate Gavi took it home in 2022. Gavi was initially nominated for the award this year as well but ultimately did not make the 25-man shortlist. Fullback Balde and Lamine Yamal are Barcelona’s surviving representatives, and according to Spanish outlet MARCA, neither will be crowned Golden Boy 2023 in the award ceremony on November 10.

According to the aforementioned source, Balde will finish in second place in the Golden Boy race alongside Bayern Munich’s Jamal Musiala while the top honors will go to Real Madrid’s star man Bellingham.

Jude Bellingham Deserves To Be Crowned Golden Boy 2023

Bellingham is not only the best U-21 player at the moment but he is also arguably the best midfielder in Europe. Over the last year, he has proven his competency in all conceivable areas. He has knocked the ball around with authority, created goalscoring opportunities with ease, and has scored sensational goals on cue.

In the 2022-23 Bundesliga season, the England international scored eight goals and claimed five assists in 31 matches. He has taken his game up a few notches since his switch to Real Madrid in the summer. The 20-year-old has emerged as the leading scorer in La Liga, scoring 10 times in as many matches. Furthermore, he has scored thrice in three UEFA Champions League appearances.

Real Madrid have never had one their players lift the Golden Boy Award, but Bellingham’s formidable form over the calendar year could bring about the end of that drought in Turin on November 10.