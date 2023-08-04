Beating Manchester City In Community Shield Crucial For Arsenal’s Morale – Opinion

Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal set an unwanted English record during the 2022-23 Premier League campaign. They spent a staggering 248 days atop the Premier League table, only to falter at the end and allow Manchester City to breeze past them. No English team in history has led for so long without actually winning the title race.

No one expected the Gunners to go the distance when the 2022-23 Premier League season kicked off. Many even expected them to miss out on Champions League qualification, courtesy of the breakneck competition in the English top flight. Arteta and Co., however, ended up playing eye-catching football, beating the odds, and finishing second.

This season, they will not have the luxury of playing for a Champions League spot. Fans will expect them to play to win the coveted Premier League title.

Arsenal need to make a statement of intent

The north Londoners lost their way towards the end of the 2022-23 Premier League campaign, which allowed Manchester City to bag their third consecutive top-flight title. The collapse is bound to have taken a toll on their confidence and morale, and they need a pick-me-up to get their mental fortitude back. Until they do, Arsenal could find it difficult to live up to their tag of title contenders in the soon-to-commence Premier League season.

Mikel Arteta is the only manager in the premier league atm who has never lost an FA Cup and Community shield final.. Greatness 🐐 pic.twitter.com/UZBbW0tMzq — Santi™ (@ThePeakSanti) August 3, 2023

The Emirates outfit will have the perfect opportunity to make a statement on Sunday (August 6) when they take on last season’s Treble winners Manchester City in the FA Community Shield. A glorified friendly it may be, but a win could give Arteta and Co. a massive boost.

The London outfit were thoroughly outplayed by the Cityzens in the 2022-23 season, losing 3-1 and 4-1 at the Emirates Stadium and the Etihad Stadium, respectively. As a matter of fact, they have not beaten City in any competition since their 2-0 FA Cup win against them in July 2020. In the Premier League, their winless run embarrassingly stretches up to December 2015.

It is safe to say that Pep Guardiola’s side have proven to be Arsenal’s most formidable foe in recent years. By beating City on Sunday, they can conclusively declare that they mean business this season.

Arsenal have the squad to trouble Manchester City

Arsenal have brought in Kai Havertz, Declan Rice, and Jurrien Timber as reinforcements this summer. All three have taken part in Arsenal’s pre-season preparations, meaning they should be well acquainted with Arteta’s ways. Usual suspects, such as Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, Thomas Partey, and William Saliba are also coming off a fruitful pre-season and would be raring to go.

🚨 Pep Guardiola, speaking on Arsenal’s midfielder, Declan Rice: “Rice decided on[to move/transfer to] Arsenal. All the best.” 🗣️ “He’s an important player, a very nice guy and for England will be important. For Arsenal, what an incredible player.” The Manchester City manager… pic.twitter.com/cFiJN3YEF2 — afcsphere (@afcsphere) August 4, 2023

They will be without Gabriel Jesus on Sunday, but Kai Havertz and Leandro Trossard, who scored in the 5-3 friendly win over Barcelona on July 26, should have no problem filling in for the Brazilian. Manchester City will understandably start as favorites this weekend, but Guardiola cannot afford to take Arteta’s team lightly. Considering how much they have on the line, it would not be surprising to see Arsenal take the fight to City.