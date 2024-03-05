Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has addressed rumors about Harry Kane’s future at Bayern Munich amid uncertainty about the club’s managerial preferences. The Italian claimed he did not have any concrete information about Kane’s future being up in the air, hinting the Englishman would continue to serve as the Bavarians’ talisman for the foreseeable future.

Bayern Munich To Appoint A New Manager In The Summer

The most successful German team of all time, Bayern Munich have endured a difficult campaign under Thomas Tuchel. They are trailing league leaders Bayer Leverkusen by 10 points, are out of the DFB-Pokal, and need to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Lazio to proceed to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Disappointed with the team’s performances under the former Borussia Dortmund manager, the hierarchy recently announced their decision to part ways with their manager at the end of the season. Tuchel and his team have also confirmed the news, vouching to give their all to make this a fruitful campaign for the Bundesliga holders.

Many top managers have been linked with the Bayern job, including Bayer Leverkusen tactician Xabi Alonso and Real Madrid icon Zinedine Zidane.

Fabrizio Romano Comments On Harry Kane’s Future In Germany

According to some outlets, Tuchel’s departure, combined with Bayern’s difficult season, has made Kane wary of his future in Germany. Transfer guru Romano, however, does not think there is any truth to such stories. He believes the 30-year-old is solely focused on ending his debut campaign in Germany on a high.

Discussing Kane’s future in his Daily Briefing column, Romano said (via CaughtOffside):

“There’s already been speculation about Harry Kane’s future at Bayern Munich after this difficult first season for him at the Allianz Arena, and with the club set to change managers in the summer.

“However, in all honesty, at the moment I have zero concrete news or information on that. Kane is focused on Bayern, with an important Champions League game coming up tonight. Of course, Kane is curious to see who’s going to be the new coach, but there’s nothing else to say now.”

Although Kane has not enjoyed a successful campaign on a collective level, he has been spotless in his craft. The former Tottenham Hotspur striker has scored 27 times in 24 Bundesliga outings so far, emerging as the European Golden Shoe frontrunner. He has also been impressive in the UEFA Champions League, netting four times and claiming three assists in seven games.