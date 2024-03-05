Soccer

Bayern Munich Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Addresses Speculation About Harry Kane’s Future Amid Managerial Turmoil

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Bayern Munich Star Harry Kane
Bayern Munich Star Harry Kane

Renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano has addressed rumors about Harry Kane’s future at Bayern Munich amid uncertainty about the club’s managerial preferences. The Italian claimed he did not have any concrete information about Kane’s future being up in the air, hinting the Englishman would continue to serve as the Bavarians’ talisman for the foreseeable future.

Bayern Munich To Appoint A New Manager In The Summer

The most successful German team of all time, Bayern Munich have endured a difficult campaign under Thomas Tuchel. They are trailing league leaders Bayer Leverkusen by 10 points, are out of the DFB-Pokal, and need to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit against Lazio to proceed to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

Disappointed with the team’s performances under the former Borussia Dortmund manager, the hierarchy recently announced their decision to part ways with their manager at the end of the season. Tuchel and his team have also confirmed the news, vouching to give their all to make this a fruitful campaign for the Bundesliga holders.

Many top managers have been linked with the Bayern job, including Bayer Leverkusen tactician Xabi Alonso and Real Madrid icon Zinedine Zidane.

Fabrizio Romano Comments On Harry Kane’s Future In Germany

According to some outlets, Tuchel’s departure, combined with Bayern’s difficult season, has made Kane wary of his future in Germany. Transfer guru Romano, however, does not think there is any truth to such stories. He believes the 30-year-old is solely focused on ending his debut campaign in Germany on a high.

Discussing Kane’s future in his Daily Briefing column, Romano said (via CaughtOffside):

There’s already been speculation about Harry Kane’s future at Bayern Munich after this difficult first season for him at the Allianz Arena, and with the club set to change managers in the summer. 

However, in all honesty, at the moment I have zero concrete news or information on that. Kane is focused on Bayern, with an important Champions League game coming up tonight. Of course, Kane is curious to see who’s going to be the new coach, but there’s nothing else to say now.”

Although Kane has not enjoyed a successful campaign on a collective level, he has been spotless in his craft. The former Tottenham Hotspur striker has scored 27 times in 24 Bundesliga outings so far, emerging as the European Golden Shoe frontrunner. He has also been impressive in the UEFA Champions League, netting four times and claiming three assists in seven games.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Bayern Munich Star Harry Kane
Soccer

LATEST Bayern Munich Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Addresses Speculation About Harry Kane’s Future Amid Managerial Turmoil

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 05 2024
Real Madrid Vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League
Soccer
Real Madrid Vs. RB Leipzig – Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Round-Of-16 Clash, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 05 2024

European royalty Real Madrid will meet German high-fliers RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg on Wednesday night (March 6). The 14-time European champions escaped…

Bayern Munich Lazio Champions League Clash
Soccer
UEFA Champions League Round-Of-16: Bayern Munich Vs. Lazio – Where To Watch, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 05 2024

An uncharacteristically out-of-sorts Bayern Munich will need to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit to proceed to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals ahead of Italian powerhouse Lazio. Continue reading to learn…

Arsenal Ace Bukayo Saka
Soccer
Top 10 U-25 Players with Most Goal Involvements in Europe’s Top 5 Leagues This Season: Arsenal Ace Bukayo Saka Claims 2nd Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 05 2024
Barcelona Manager Xavi
Soccer
Report: Barcelona To Fight Chelsea & Bayern Munich For Highly Rated 18-Year-Old Winger
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 04 2024
Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Will Look To Beat Liverpool And Arsenal In Premier League Race
Soccer
Gary Neville Reveals What Liverpool & Arsenal Must Do To Knock Manchester City Off Their Premier League Perch
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 04 2024
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Says Gunners Will Meet With Star’ Agent Ahead Of His Contract Expiry In June
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 04 2024
Arrow to top