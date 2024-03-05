Soccer

Real Madrid Vs. RB Leipzig – Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Round-Of-16 Clash, Preview & Prediction

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
3 min read
Real Madrid Vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League
Real Madrid Vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League

European royalty Real Madrid will meet German high-fliers RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg on Wednesday night (March 6). The 14-time European champions escaped with a narrow 1-0 victory in the first leg, meaning there is still plenty to play for in the second leg.

Real Madrid Vs. RB Leipzig – Venue, Kick-Off Time & Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Round-Of-16 Clash

Real Madrid will host RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for Wednesday’s UEFA Round of 16 return leg. The match will start at 8:00 p.m. GMT / 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT.

Fans in the United States can watch the game live on Univision and TUDN. Fubo TV, which offers a free trial, will also stream the game live on March 6.

Real Madrid Vs. RB Leipzig – Preview

Team Form

La Liga leaders Real Madrid have been in fine form this season. They have won all seven of their UEFA Champions League games so far and are sitting at the summit of La Liga rankings, with a seven-point lead over second-placed Girona.

Los Merengues are coming into Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg on the back of a frustrating 2-2 draw at Valencia. The game was shrouded in controversy and ended with a Jude Bellingham red card. Of course, the suspension will not carry over to the Champions League, meaning he is free to return to continental action after missing the first leg due to an injury.

RB Leipzig, meanwhile, have been a bit of hit and miss this term. They have amassed 43 points from 24 Bundesliga matches, which has left them in fifth place in the league standings. Unlike Real Madrid, however, Leipzig came out on top in their previous match. Marco Rose’s side claimed a 4-1 victory over VfL Bochum before switching attention to their UEFA Champions League mission.

Team News

Carlo Ancelotti will be without ACL preys David Alaba, Thibaut Courtois, and Eder Militao for the second-leg meeting with RB Leipzig. Rose, on the other hand, will not have the services of Mohamed Simakan, who is suspended for the game. Lukas Klostermann will also miss the game, as he is still making his way back from a hip issue.

Real Madrid Vs. RB Leipzig – Prediction

Los Blancos pride themselves on their Champions League pedigree, and deservedly so. The Whites tend to switch on as soon as the famed Champions League anthem blares over the speakers, and we expect nothing less on Wednesday. Leipzig can make any team sweat on their day, but we are not sure they are good enough to not only hold Madrid but also overturn a 1-0 deficit.

We are predicting a 2-1 (3-1 on aggregate) victory for the hosts on Wednesday.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Real Madrid Vs RB Leipzig UEFA Champions League
Soccer

LATEST Real Madrid Vs. RB Leipzig – Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Round-Of-16 Clash, Preview & Prediction

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 05 2024
Bayern Munich Lazio Champions League Clash
Soccer
UEFA Champions League Round-Of-16: Bayern Munich Vs. Lazio – Where To Watch, Preview & Prediction
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 05 2024

An uncharacteristically out-of-sorts Bayern Munich will need to overturn a 1-0 first-leg deficit to proceed to the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals ahead of Italian powerhouse Lazio. Continue reading to learn…

Arsenal Ace Bukayo Saka
Soccer
Top 10 U-25 Players with Most Goal Involvements in Europe’s Top 5 Leagues This Season: Arsenal Ace Bukayo Saka Claims 2nd Spot
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 05 2024

The 2023-24 season has been monumental for young superstars. Real Madrid ace Jude Bellingham has firmly established himself as one of the best attack-minded midfielders in Europe. Manchester City pair…

Barcelona Manager Xavi
Soccer
Report: Barcelona To Fight Chelsea & Bayern Munich For Highly Rated 18-Year-Old Winger
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 04 2024
Manchester City Boss Pep Guardiola Will Look To Beat Liverpool And Arsenal In Premier League Race
Soccer
Gary Neville Reveals What Liverpool & Arsenal Must Do To Knock Manchester City Off Their Premier League Perch
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 04 2024
Arsenal Manager Mikel Arteta
Soccer
Arsenal Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Says Gunners Will Meet With Star’ Agent Ahead Of His Contract Expiry In June
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 04 2024
Chelsea And Premier League Legend Frank Lampard
Soccer
Paul Scholes Claims Manchester City Star Is A ‘Much Better’ Soccer Player Than Chelsea Icon Frank Lampard
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 04 2024
Arrow to top