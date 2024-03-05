European royalty Real Madrid will meet German high-fliers RB Leipzig in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg on Wednesday night (March 6). The 14-time European champions escaped with a narrow 1-0 victory in the first leg, meaning there is still plenty to play for in the second leg.

Real Madrid Vs. RB Leipzig – Venue, Kick-Off Time & Where To Watch UEFA Champions League Round-Of-16 Clash

Real Madrid will host RB Leipzig at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium for Wednesday’s UEFA Round of 16 return leg. The match will start at 8:00 p.m. GMT / 3:00 p.m. ET / 12:00 p.m. PT.

Fans in the United States can watch the game live on Univision and TUDN. Fubo TV, which offers a free trial, will also stream the game live on March 6.

Real Madrid Vs. RB Leipzig – Preview

Team Form

La Liga leaders Real Madrid have been in fine form this season. They have won all seven of their UEFA Champions League games so far and are sitting at the summit of La Liga rankings, with a seven-point lead over second-placed Girona.

Los Merengues are coming into Wednesday’s UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg on the back of a frustrating 2-2 draw at Valencia. The game was shrouded in controversy and ended with a Jude Bellingham red card. Of course, the suspension will not carry over to the Champions League, meaning he is free to return to continental action after missing the first leg due to an injury.

RB Leipzig, meanwhile, have been a bit of hit and miss this term. They have amassed 43 points from 24 Bundesliga matches, which has left them in fifth place in the league standings. Unlike Real Madrid, however, Leipzig came out on top in their previous match. Marco Rose’s side claimed a 4-1 victory over VfL Bochum before switching attention to their UEFA Champions League mission.

Team News

Carlo Ancelotti will be without ACL preys David Alaba, Thibaut Courtois, and Eder Militao for the second-leg meeting with RB Leipzig. Rose, on the other hand, will not have the services of Mohamed Simakan, who is suspended for the game. Lukas Klostermann will also miss the game, as he is still making his way back from a hip issue.

Real Madrid Vs. RB Leipzig – Prediction

Los Blancos pride themselves on their Champions League pedigree, and deservedly so. The Whites tend to switch on as soon as the famed Champions League anthem blares over the speakers, and we expect nothing less on Wednesday. Leipzig can make any team sweat on their day, but we are not sure they are good enough to not only hold Madrid but also overturn a 1-0 deficit.

We are predicting a 2-1 (3-1 on aggregate) victory for the hosts on Wednesday.