Barcelona Transfer News: Jonathan Johnson Discusses Whether PSG Could Realistically Sign Barca Starlet Lamine Yamal

Sushan Chakraborty
Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal Is The Best U-23 Dribbler In Europe

Top journalist Jonathan Johnson has addressed the rumors crediting Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) with interest in Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal. Johnson believes while PSG may be interested in Yamal, they are likely to avoid splurging big on just one player and instead focus on signing four or five players.

With Kylian Mbappe inching close to an exit, PSG are reportedly looking to sign a top-tier young attacker to fill in for him. Yamal, who has been in blistering form for the Blaugrana this season, has emerged as a person of interest. Following Mbappe’s exit, PSG would supposedly have the means to table a lucrative deal and possibly lure the 16-year-old away from Catalonia.

Jonathan Johnson Says PSG Might Be Interested In Lamine Yamal But Could Avoid Mega Transfer

In his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, Johnson discussed the links, divulging whether PSG could realistically pull off the transfer. He said:

The Lamine Yamal and PSG stories are interesting – how much truth is there to PSG’s interest? Well, they’re always interested in the best young talents around, and although I’d say their interest is stronger when it’s domestic-based talent now, hailing from the Paris region where possible, Yamal is certainly one of the world’s most exciting prospects, so the links make sense.

Still, is a deal for Yamal actually realistic? I think if PSG could move for him at a favorable price, but if it’s a question of triggering his release clause at Barcelona, and we know that they have extremely elevated release clauses, I don’t think that’s a realistic scenario.

Johnson concluded by adding:

PSG will have money to spend once Mbappe moves on, but the way I’d expect them to spend that is to go a handful of players, rather than blowing it all on one name. I think it’ll be three to five players, as opposed to just one or two big names. If the deal was interesting and favourable to PSG financially then they’d look into it for sure, but I don’t think he’ll be at the top of their shopping list for now if the price tag remains in the hundreds of millions, as rumours have suggested it would be.”

How Has Lamine Yamal Fared At Barcelona?

Earning his first-team contract at the start of the 2023-24 season, Yamal has become one of the first names on Xavi’s Barcelona team sheet. The teen sensation has dazzled onlookers with his pace, maturity in possession, excellent link-up play, and ability to make the difference in the final third of the pitch. Such has been his impact that experienced right-winger Raphinha has often had to make way for him.

The Spain international has taken part in 38 games for the Catalan giants this season, scoring six times and providing seven assists. Seen as the future of Barcelona, Yamal is contractually tied to his boyhood club until June 2026. However, as per reports, he will receive a contract extension as soon as he turns 18 next year.

