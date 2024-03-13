Soccer

Barcelona Transfer News: Fabrizio Romano Gives Verdict On Blaugrana’s Links With Liverpool Winger

Sushan Chakraborty
Barcelona Manager Xavi Has Overseen 20 Wins This Season
Transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano has dismissed reports linking Liverpool ace Luis Diaz with a switch to Barcelona, claiming the winger is solely focused on thriving in England. Furthermore, Romano claimed that even if the Reds decided to sell Diaz, cash-strapped Barca would not have the means to afford him.

Fabrizio Romano Dismisses Diaz To Barcelona Links

According to Spanish outlet El Heraldo, Barcelona president Joan Laporta recently met with Diaz’s agent Carlos Van Strahlen. The pair reportedly discussed the 27-year-old’s status at Liverpool, with Laporta testing the water to see whether a summer move was feasible.

In his Daily Briefing column, Romano discussed rumors surrounding Diaz and Barca, plainly stating that the Catalonian outfit did not have the means to pay the “crazy fee” Liverpool would demand for their wideman.

He revealed (via CaughtOffside):

Staying with Liverpool for a moment, I want to reassure fans that I’m not hearing anything about Luis Diaz and Barcelona, despite some stories about his agent meeting with Barca.

Diaz’s full focus is on Liverpool and also I don’t think it’s possible for Barcelona to go and pay the kind of crazy fee that would be required for Diaz.

Although Romano did not mention the supposed “crazy fee”, El Horaldo shed some light on it. In its report, the publication claimed the Merseysiders would want between €120 million ($131.17 million) and €140 million ($153.04 million) for the jet-heeled attacker. Considering how tricky it has been for Barcelona to adhere to Financial Fair Play (FFP) regulations, it is unlikely they will bet so big on the winger this summer.

Diaz Has Been A High-Quality Attacking Outlet For Liverpool

Jurgen Klopp’s side paid a handsome €47 million ($51.38 million) to sign Diaz from FC Porto in January 2023. In his debut season, the 45-cap Colombia international chipped in with six goals and five assists in 26 games across competitions. Next season, Diaz scored only five times in 21 appearances, missing 31 games due to a serious knee injury.

Diaz is back to his blistering best in the 2023-24 season, chipping in with invaluable contributions in almost every other game. He has played 38 matches across competitions, scoring 11 times and providing five assists. Diaz has pitched in with three goals and three assists in his last seven Premier League outings.

Arrow to top