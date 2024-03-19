Soccer

“It all depends on the person” – Barcelona Starlet Lamine Yamal Not Afraid Of Pedri-Esque Burnout As Fixtures Mount Up

Author image
Sushan Chakraborty
Twitter Facebook Linkedin
Sports Editor
2 min read
Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal Is The Best U-23 Dribbler In Europe
Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal Is The Best U-23 Dribbler In Europe

Barcelona youngster Lamine Yamal has expressed his desire to play in every possible game from club and country, revealing he is not afraid of suffering a burnout similar to his teammate Pedri.

What Happened To Pedri?

Following a successful loan spell at Las Palmas, Barcelona midfielder Pedri found his way into the Blaugrana’s first-team roster in the 2020-21 season. In his first full senior season, Pedri played a whopping 72 matches for Barca and Spain in all competitions. He dazzled everyone with his performances in that season, but playing with such frequency took a massive toll on his health.

Over the last three seasons, Pedri has suffered a plethora of injuries, missing around 50 La Liga games as a result. The Spain international is currently nursing a hamstring injury and could miss a month of soccer.

Barcelona Ace Lamine Yamal Not Afraid Of Pedri Fate

Following in the footsteps of Pedri, Yamal has become one of the youngest breakout stars in Spain. The La Masia graduate is the youngest-ever scorer in La Liga and for Spain and the youngest debutant for La Roja. Yamal has become one of the most integral players at Barcelona under Xavi and will likely hold similar status under Spain boss Luis de la Fuente.

Between La Liga and Champions League action for Barcelona and the 2024 European Championship and Paris Olympics for Spain, Yamal could have a rather busy few months. The 16-year-old, however, is not worried.

Asked if he wanted to represent Spain in both EURO 2024 and the Olympics, Yamal said (via Forbes):

Anything that means playing is good for me. Whatever comes, fine, but first we’ll think about the European Championship.”

Playing so many games exposes a developing player to long-term fitness issues, which has happened to Barcelona’s Pedri. When quizzed if he was wary of something similar happening to him, the right-winger replied:

Well, in the end it all depends on the person. There is still a long way to go. I don’t know, it’s something that can happen, but hey, everything that involves playing I’ll be available.

Yamal has played 39 games for Barcelona in all competitions this season, scoring six times and providing seven assists. Meanwhile, for Spain, he has appeared in four games, scoring twice.

Author image
Twitter Facebook Linkedin

Sushan Chakraborty

A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty
Author Image

Sushan Chakraborty

Twitter Facebook Linkedin
A proud Real Madrid fan, Sushan Chakraborty has been writing about his beloved sport, soccer, since 2017. He has published well over 5000 articles since then, honing his skills along the way. Sergio Ramos' last-gasp equalizer in the 2014 Champions League final remains his most cherished memory, and he hopes to see the Spaniard return to the club for one last dance.
View All Posts By Sushan Chakraborty

Popular From Soccer

Latest news

View all
Barcelona Star Lamine Yamal Is The Best U-23 Dribbler In Europe
Soccer

LATEST “It all depends on the person” – Barcelona Starlet Lamine Yamal Not Afraid Of Pedri-Esque Burnout As Fixtures Mount Up

Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 19 2024
English Premier League Trophy
Soccer
5 Longest Scoring Streaks In Premier League History
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 19 2024

Scoring in an English Premier League game is no mean feat. From high-pressing powerhouses to low-block masters, challenges come in various shapes and sizes, making it difficult for coaches and…

Manchester United Eriksen
Soccer
Manchester United Set To Part Ways With Out-Of-Favour Christian Eriksen In The Summer
Author image Cai Parry  •  Mar 18 2024

Out-of-favour Denmark international Christian Eriksen will reportedly leave Manchester United in the summer if the club receives a suitable offer. Christian Eriksen Set To Leave Manchester United Manchester United will…

Liverpool Hato
Soccer
Liverpool Target Summer Move For 18-Year-Old Ajax Defender Jorrel Hato
Author image Cai Parry  •  Mar 18 2024
Chelsea Have One Of The Highest Spending Clubs In Europe
Soccer
“He was a little bit unlucky” – Mauricio Pochettino Defends Chelsea Star Raheem Sterling From Boo Boys After FA Cup Win
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 18 2024
Juventus Boss Allegri Tipped For Juventus Or Manchester United Job
Soccer
“The time has come to seek success abroad” – Giovanni Galeone Backs Juventus Boss Max Allegri To Throw His Hat In The Ring For Liverpool & Manchester United Jobs
Author image Sushan Chakraborty  •  Mar 18 2024
Manchester United Manager
Soccer
Manchester United Manager Exclusive: Liverpool Riposte Could Be Enough to Secure Erik Ten Hag’s Future
Author image Dean Jones  •  Mar 18 2024
Arrow to top