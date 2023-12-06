The Baltimore Ravens entered Week 13 as the #1 seed in the AFC with their 9-3 record. But they had a bye this past Sunday and there was plenty of movement around them at the top of the standings in the conference, and they are now #2 behind the Miami Dolphins due to tiebreakers. But according to analysis from PFF, Baltimore has the best chance of having home field advantage throughout the playoffs.

Ravens #2 Now, But Projected To Finish #1 In The AFC

Getting closer but a lot can still happen. pic.twitter.com/XyvUcK4FxB — NFL (@NFL) December 5, 2023

There are still some massive games on the schedule that the Ravens must navigate through. They are big favorites for this coming weekend’s game against the Rams, but they’ll take on the Jaguars, 49ers, and Dolphins in consecutive weeks to close out the month of December. They’ll close the season with a matchup against the Steelers, an AFC North foe that could be playing for their playoff lives at that point.

Still, the projections by PFF give the Ravens a 40% chance of coming away with the #1 seed in the conference, the best percentage of any team. The also 9–3 Dolphins have a 27% chance, and the 8–4 Chiefs are listed at 22%.

Should Baltimore defeat the Jaguars in Week 15 and if Miami handles business against the Titans and Jets, then the New Year’s Eve showdown between the two AFC powerhouses could hold the weight of home field advantage for both teams.

Baltimore Has Only Lost Once Since October 8th

.@keyshawn says Lamar Jackson is deserving of this season’s MVP 👀 pic.twitter.com/HirUU0c5SG — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) December 5, 2023

The Ravens have been the hottest team in the AFC over the past couple of months, as they have just a single loss on their resume since they fell to 3-2 on October 8th. They’ve won 6 of their last 7, with the lone loss being a 2-point defeat at the hands of the division rival Browns.

As for their Super Bowl odds, the Ravens have the 4th shortest of any team at +600. But aside from the 49ers being listed at +300, the rest of the contenders are closely bunched. Both the Eagles and Chiefs are currently coming in at +575, while the Dolphins are a down a few notches at +800.

The key for the Ravens will be staying healthy, as that has been their issue and ultimate downfall the last couple of seasons. But as long as Lamar Jackson is holding the keys to the offense, Baltimore is a big a threat as anyone to come out on top in the AFC.